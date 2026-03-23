Gurugram Sec 56 residents flag damaged road to metro, cite safety risks

Residents and RWA members of Sector 56 have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of a key road stretch from Kabootar Chowk in Sector 57 to the Sector 55–56 metro station, citing safety risks and daily inconvenience due to potholes and uneven surfaces. Commuters report accidents on pothole-ridden road. Repeated patchwork fails; MCG says revamp and recarpeting planned before monsoon. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The nearly one-kilometre stretch, that comes under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), connects several residential societies and commercial complexes to the metro station and is used by both residents and daily commuters. Locals said multiple instances of commuters skidding have been reported, raising safety concerns.

Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastav, an RWA member of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 56, said the road was recarpeted around a year ago ahead of ward councillor elections but has since deteriorated. “We have complained several times to the MCG about this one-kilometre stretch, which is now in shambles. No concrete action has been taken so far,” he said.

He added that recent patchwork by authorities did not last. “After a brief spell of rain, the road returned to its previous condition. When we followed up, we were told that repair work would begin in February. However, we are still waiting,” he said.