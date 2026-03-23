Gurugram Sec 56 residents flag damaged road to metro, cite safety risks
1-km stretch from Kabootar Chowk to metro station plagued by potholes. Locals report skidding incidents; MCG promises recarpeting before monsoon.
Residents and RWA members of Sector 56 have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of a key road stretch from Kabootar Chowk in Sector 57 to the Sector 55–56 metro station, citing safety risks and daily inconvenience due to potholes and uneven surfaces.
The nearly one-kilometre stretch, that comes under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), connects several residential societies and commercial complexes to the metro station and is used by both residents and daily commuters. Locals said multiple instances of commuters skidding have been reported, raising safety concerns.
Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastav, an RWA member of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 56, said the road was recarpeted around a year ago ahead of ward councillor elections but has since deteriorated. “We have complained several times to the MCG about this one-kilometre stretch, which is now in shambles. No concrete action has been taken so far,” he said.
He added that recent patchwork by authorities did not last. “After a brief spell of rain, the road returned to its previous condition. When we followed up, we were told that repair work would begin in February. However, we are still waiting,” he said.
“Residents are tired of repeatedly hearing that tenders have been floated,” said Sarika Sharma. “The stretch has been neglected for a long time and needs to be fixed urgently.”
Residents said pedestrians also face difficulties due to loose debris and dust caused by speeding vehicles. Shivendra Narayan Labh, a resident of Sector 56, said repeated patchwork has failed. “They need to come up with a permanent solution. It is not safe for commuters, especially senior citizens,” he said.
In response to the complaints, ward councillor Sonia Yadav acknowledged that the road has been damaged and needs a proper revamp. “This road will be developed into model road. As soon as we get the approval from Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), the road will be developed. We will try to recarpet the road before this monsoon,” she added.
Meanwhile, a junior MCG official, requesting anonymity, said, “Repair work is expected to begin soon, adding that inspections have been conducted and the road will be recarpeted before the onset of the monsoon.”
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