Gurugram sets up command centre after Red Fort blast

As the city remains on high-alert a day after a deadly explosion in neighbouring Delhi near iconic Red Fort, a command and coordination centre has been set up at the Mini Secretariat in Sector 11, police said on Tuesday. Security teams from all departments have been stationed at the Mini Secretariat command centre as police monitor expressways and city checkpoints. (PTI)

Officials from all government departments, including law enforcement, traffic, emergency and health services, have been directed to report to the command centre for a swift response to any untoward incident, said officials privy to the development.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (headquarters) Arpit Jain said that security checkpoints have been established at major city junctions and expressways.

“Vehicles passing through border checkpoints at Dwarka, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP), and Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur (NH 48) expressways are under checks. Our enforcements on the ground have been directed to question and report any suspicious items or persons,” the DCP said.

According to DCP Jain, vehicles registered in remote locations and far from the state are being monitored to maintain security in the city.

A high-level meeting of senior police officials was convened on Monday night following the Delhi blast. Around 4,000 officials were reportedly deployed for night time vigilance near major city centres including commercial complexes, offices of private firms in Cyber City, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations and markets, he said.

“DCPs of all zones were directed to step up security by alerting officers at all police stations. Dog and bomb squads were asked to remain on standby,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

Crime units are on alert and intelligence reports are being gathered on an hourly basis, said DCP Jain, adding, “Bomb disposal squads are prepared to tackle any untoward incident. Areas where suspicious items are found will be cordoned immediately. We urge residents to report such items at public and private places by calling 112.”

On Monday night, Gurugram’s commissioner of police (CP) Vikas Arora inspected the checkpoints on border areas connecting to Delhi and Faridabad. Authorities recovered 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor in Faridabad’s Dhauj village.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police at a checkpoint in Sohna held three men, who were moving in a Scorpio car near residential areas. “On late Monday night, the vehicle was seen passing through several checkpoints. Even though nothing suspicious connected to the Delhi blast was found, around ₹3 lakh in cash were recovered from them. We are investigating the matter,” said assistant commissioner of police (Sohna) Jitender.

Police commissioner Arora had directed the deputy and assistant commissioners (DCPs and ACPs), station heads, crime teams, and the Intelligence Bureau of the respective areas to conduct thorough checks at all hotels, guest houses, public transport, and crowded places in the city on Monday night.

Officials have asked flat owners and landlords to complete security checks at local police stations before renting out their residential properties to tenants.