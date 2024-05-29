Gurugram teacher held for sending Class 7 girl obscene messages on social media

A 35-year-old male teacher of a private school in Sector 7 was arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a female student of Class 7 on social media, police said on Wednesday. Police said an FIR under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at the women’s police station in Sector 51. (Represntative photo)

Police said the teacher was arrested on Tuesday on a complaint from the girl’s father, filed a day earlier, and interrogated.

The father, in his complaint, alleged that the teacher had been continuously pressurising his daughter to follow him on social media. “She succumbed and started following his profile from her mother’s mobile phone, which she uses to access all her social media profiles. The teacher immediately started sending her obscene messages,” he said.

“My daughter was terrified by the messages and after a couple of days, she shared everything with me and her mother. We finally came to know about the teacher’s activities, and immediately approached police,” the father said in the complaint.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police public relations officer, said that in the course of interrogation, the teacher confessed to sending obscene messages to the student. “His phone, which was used to send the messages, was seized for further investigation,” he said.

Investigators, not wanting to be named, said the teacher previously sent such messages to other female students, but no complaint was lodged.