Gurugram to develop its first Model Sector, says Industry Minister

Haryana’s Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday directed officials to identify and develop at least one sector in Gurugram as the city’s first “model sector”, with world-class infrastructure and civic amenities such as robust roads, streetlights, drainage and sewerage system, among others. Haryana’s Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh. (HT Archive)

The initiative aims to set a benchmark for planned urban development across the city.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram, Singh said that the sector should not only address current civic shortcomings but also anticipate the city’s future needs.

Senior officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Town and Country Planning Department, and Haryana Pollution Control Board were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by GMDA CEO Shyamal Mishra, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Manesar Commissioner Ayush Sinha, HSVP Administrator Vaishali Singh, and senior civic officers.

Singh raised concern over poor sanitation, garbage disposal, waterlogging, stray cattle and mismanagement of construction and demolition (C&D) waste. Citing the recurring problem of waterlogging on Sheetla Mata Road during monsoon, the minister initiated officials to expedite remedial measures.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has been directed to fast-track the tendering process for drain cleaning and complete it before the next rainy season.

The minister also directed municipal officers to conduct regular inspections of gaushalas and submit a status report within a week.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya informed that the civic work included stray cattle catching drives, lifting of C&D waste, streetlight repairs, and tree pruning. GMDA officials provided updates on sewage treatment and desilting of major drains.

Emphasizing sustainable urban development, Singh said that only treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) be released into the city’s lakes and drainage systems and further ordered that any new STPs be established only at the end-tail of drainage lines to control water pollution effectively.

“Development projects must be future-ready. Our plans should not just solve today’s issues but also prepare Gurugram for the next 20 years of population growth and urban expansion,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, instructing departments to ensure their transparent and timely usage. He stressed that the funds should be prioritized for water conservation, afforestation, pollution control, and strengthening health and education facilities.

He directed the Pollution Control Board to ensure that CER funds received during environmental clearance processes are used without delay and strictly as per guidelines.

“Any misuse or delay in utilizing CER and CSR funds will not be tolerated. These resources are meant for the city’s growth and public welfare. Departments must ensure complete transparency and accountability,” Singh added. He also called for regular review meetings to monitor progress and warned of strict action in case of lapses.

Understanding Gurugram’s role as a key contributor to the country’s economic progress, Singh said the city’s infrastructure must meet global standards and urged departments to work in coordination to address traffic management, pollution control, and environmental conservation. “Our goal is to make Gurugram a city that reflects international benchmarks. For this, every agency must work with synergy and ensure timely execution of projects,” he said.

The meeting concluded with instructions to all departments to prepare detailed plans for the proposed model sector and submit progress reports in the coming weeks.