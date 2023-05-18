Water supply to remain affected in several parts of Gurugram today

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said a 10-hour water supply shutdown has been scheduled on Thursday for facilitating maintenance work on the supply pipeline going from the water boosting station in Sector 51 and maintenance work to be undertaken at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. Residents of Gurugram have been advised to use water judiciously. (Image for representation)

The authority said supply to many parts of the city will be affected as it will also replace a sluice valve on the water pipeline at Ravi Das Chowk in Sector 43/44.

A notice issued by the authority said supply will remain shut from 9am to 7pm in several city areas, including sectors 34, 37C, 37 D, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, DLF Phase 5, DLF Phase 1 (D) and village Mohdpur Jharsa.

“All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid completely dry conditions during the shutdown period,” a notice issued by executive engineer 4, GMDA, said.

In a separate development, the GMDA has approved proposals for desilting the drainage network in different sectors at a cost of ₹16.11 crore.

A GMDA spokesperson said the core planning committee of the authority which met on Tuesday approved the desilting of 1.35km drain in sector 66/67 and 1.65km drain in sector 58/59 with high power super sucker machine.

It also approved the desilting of 13km of stormwater drain (Leg 3) from Sector 72A to Sector 37, with high power super sucker machine. Apart from that, the authority approved desilting of 5km drain on both sides of sector dividing road along 52/52A.

“Ahead of the monsoon, desilting of stormwater drains in the city is being taken up. In the meeting on Tuesday, various stretches of master stormwater drain, which are not able to dispose of stormwater in the desired capacity due to presence of silt, have been taken up for desilting to prevent water-logging on roads,” said PC Meena, CEO, GMDA.