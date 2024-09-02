Gurugram to facilitate voting for 5,759 service voters in assembly polls

The Gurugram district administration said that 5,759 service voters, primarily members of the armed forces and paramilitary units, will also have the opportunity to cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections alongside the 1.48 million registered voters in Gurugram district. District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Election Commission of India has implemented the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS) to ensure these service members can participate, said district election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Just as in the Lok Sabha elections, service voters in Gurugram will be able to cast their votes using ETPBMS, he said. Of the 5,759 service voters in the district, 3,102 are in Pataudi, 826 in Badshahpur, 491 in the Gurugram constituency, and 1,340 in Sohna.

Yadav said that after the nomination process for the assembly elections is completed and the final list of candidates is confirmed, electronic postal ballots will be sent to the service members through their commanding officers. “These ballots allow service voters to mark their choice of candidate and return the completed ballot by mail to their respective election officers. The counting of these postal ballots will be conducted separately at designated counting centres,” he said.

Additionally, Yadav said that election officials on duty who are unable to visit their assigned polling booths can vote using an Election Duty Certificate (EDC) by filling out Form 12A, enabling them to vote at any booth within their assembly constituency. Similarly, voters from the Gurugram, Pataudi, Badshahpur, and Sohna constituencies who are working outside the district can also vote via postal ballot by completing Form 12.