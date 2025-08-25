Gurugram: Traders join MCG’s cleanliness drive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) ongoing citywide cleanliness campaign has received a boost with active participation from the city’s trader community. The campaign, which was launched on August 23 across Haryana, will run for 11 weeks and cover major markets, residential colonies and public spaces in Gurugram. Foreign nationals during a cleanliness drive to clean roads and drains, in Gurugram on Monday. (@ANI X)

The delegation, led by councillor Ashish Gupta, assured the corporation of its support, particularly in improving sanitation in Sadar Bazar and other prominent market zones. Traders said they view the MCG’s cleanliness initiative as a shared responsibility and expressed their willingness to work shoulder-to-shoulder with civic officials.

During the meeting, representatives of the Vyapar Mandal stressed that public participation is crucial for the success of any cleanliness campaign. They said a clean and well-maintained marketplace would not only provide convenience to shoppers but also enhance Gurugram’s reputation and image.

The Gurugram Vyapar Mandal is a single association representing the city’s traders, additionally, MCG officials have not clarified how many market areas will be directly impacted under this partnership.

One of the key issues raised was the lack of public toilets in market areas. It was agreed that MCG would construct the facilities, while their operation and maintenance would be handled by the Gurugram Vyapar Mandal. Traders welcomed this model, saying it would ensure better upkeep of the amenities. They also committed to passing a formal resolution in their next meeting to cement the partnership with the civic body.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said community participation was vital for the success of civic initiatives. “The active involvement of the trading community will significantly improve the image of market areas and strengthen our mission to make Gurugram cleaner and more organised,” he said.

Officials said the move marks a step toward public-private cooperation in civic management. They expressed hope that the model could be replicated across other sectors to promote citizen-driven cleanliness initiatives, bridging the gap between municipal efforts and ground-level participation.