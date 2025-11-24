Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gurugram traffic police launch second phase of decongestion drive at Shankar Chowk

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Updated on: Nov 24, 2025 06:07 am IST

A temporarily closed cut on the expressway before Shankar Chowk flyover has been opened for service buses 

Traffic police on Sunday launched the second phase of decongestion exercise at Shankar Chowk – the busiest intersection in the city – connecting Udyog Vihar, DLF Cyber City, MG Road, and paving way for a direct route to the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur expressway (NH 48).

Traffic police installed signages at Foot Over Bridge (FOB) Atlas Chowk directing commuters about the lane changes for optimised traffic flow before Shankar Chowk flyover. (HT archive)
Traffic police installed signages at Foot Over Bridge (FOB) Atlas Chowk directing commuters about the lane changes for optimised traffic flow before Shankar Chowk flyover. (HT archive)

A temporarily closed cut on the expressway before Shankar Chowk flyover has been opened for service buses and other vehicles coming from Jaipur to Delhi, said officials.

Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic and highways) said that the move came following a comprehensive study by the Traffic Engineering Department (TEC) to deflock the Shankar Chowk of commuter movement.

“Vehicular movement towards Delhi and Jaipur has been channelled through before. We received positive feedback from residents about the extensive trial conducted in October. Now, a similar initiative is being undertaken to streamline traffic flow from Jaipur towards Delhi,” Yadav said.

“Earlier, there were no exit points between Iffco Chowk and Shankar Chowk. Commuters heading towards the national capital had to take a long route, redirecting through Shankar Chowk. The elevated expressway was not being used to its fullest potential. It will reduce congestion on Shankar Chowk,” Yadav added.

Traffic police installed signages at Foot Over Bridge (FOB) Atlas Chowk– at least 1.5 kilometres before Cyber City– directing the commuters about the lane changes for optimised traffic flow before Shankar Chowk flyover. “Motorists heading towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar have been directed to take the leftward lane and those driving to Delhi to keep their vehicles on the right,” Yadav said.

Earlier, lane segregation on a 1.5 to 2 km stretch near Ambience Mall along the NH 48 was implemented on October 9 to streamline traffic flow for commuters heading from Delhi towards Jaipur. An underpass near Shankar Chowk was also recently opened to ease traffic and pedestrian movement between Udyog Vihar and Dundahera.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram traffic police launch second phase of decongestion drive at Shankar Chowk
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Traffic police launched the second phase of a decongestion exercise at Shankar Chowk, a critical intersection in the city, to improve traffic flow towards Delhi and Jaipur. Following a successful trial, new lanes and open cuts will enhance vehicular movement, reducing congestion. Background studies indicated a need for better traffic management, benefiting commuters significantly.