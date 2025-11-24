Gurugram traffic police launch second phase of decongestion drive at Shankar Chowk

Traffic police on Sunday launched the second phase of decongestion exercise at Shankar Chowk – the busiest intersection in the city – connecting Udyog Vihar, DLF Cyber City, MG Road, and paving way for a direct route to the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur expressway (NH 48). Traffic police installed signages at Foot Over Bridge (FOB) Atlas Chowk directing commuters about the lane changes for optimised traffic flow before Shankar Chowk flyover. (HT archive)

A temporarily closed cut on the expressway before Shankar Chowk flyover has been opened for service buses and other vehicles coming from Jaipur to Delhi, said officials.

Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic and highways) said that the move came following a comprehensive study by the Traffic Engineering Department (TEC) to deflock the Shankar Chowk of commuter movement.

“Vehicular movement towards Delhi and Jaipur has been channelled through before. We received positive feedback from residents about the extensive trial conducted in October. Now, a similar initiative is being undertaken to streamline traffic flow from Jaipur towards Delhi,” Yadav said.

“Earlier, there were no exit points between Iffco Chowk and Shankar Chowk. Commuters heading towards the national capital had to take a long route, redirecting through Shankar Chowk. The elevated expressway was not being used to its fullest potential. It will reduce congestion on Shankar Chowk,” Yadav added.

Traffic police installed signages at Foot Over Bridge (FOB) Atlas Chowk– at least 1.5 kilometres before Cyber City– directing the commuters about the lane changes for optimised traffic flow before Shankar Chowk flyover. “Motorists heading towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar have been directed to take the leftward lane and those driving to Delhi to keep their vehicles on the right,” Yadav said.

Earlier, lane segregation on a 1.5 to 2 km stretch near Ambience Mall along the NH 48 was implemented on October 9 to streamline traffic flow for commuters heading from Delhi towards Jaipur. An underpass near Shankar Chowk was also recently opened to ease traffic and pedestrian movement between Udyog Vihar and Dundahera.