Gurugram traffic police starts Phase-1 trial to ease congestion at Shankar Chowk

In a bid to reduce congestion and ensure smoother movement for commuters, the Gurugram Traffic Police on Tuesday launched the first phase of traffic management trial at Shankar Chowk, one of the city’s busiest intersections, said officials. Under the first phase, several key changes have been rolled out. (Hindustan Times)

The trial was initiated following a high-level meeting chaired by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Traffic Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan, with senior representatives from DLF and Ambience Mall. The discussion focused on implementing phased solutions to tackle long-standing traffic snarls at Shankar Chowk, particularly during peak hours and weekends.

Under the first phase, several key changes have been rolled out. Vehicles coming from Delhi towards Gurugram and heading to Ambience Mall will now be directed through Sirhaul Border via newly installed signboards, ensuring that the mall-bound traffic moves on a dedicated lane without obstructing the main flow. To guide vehicles, 50 barricades have already been installed, with another 100 to follow soon, said officials.

Additionally, at the Downtown entry point near Ambience Mall, vehicles will enter from the left side and exit from the right, a move designed to prevent bottlenecks on NH-48. A rough patch of land along NH-48 adjacent to Ambience Mall is also being levelled and paved with road mix and asphalt, creating an auxiliary lane to ease traffic flow. In the coming weeks, traffic police along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will address shifting the divider on NH-48 towards the flyover to widen the approach road to the mall.

“These are the first steps of a phased experiment to decongest Shankar Chowk. Once the flow is streamlined, it will not only save commuters’ valuable time, money, and fuel but also help reduce environmental pollution. Our aim is to create long-term, sustainable solutions,” said DCP Mohan.

The Gurugram Traffic Police have also invited residents and commuters to share feedback and suggestions for improving the plan. Inputs can be sent via email to acptrafficggn-hry@nic.in. Officials emphasised that public participation will play a crucial role in making Shankar Chowk congestion-free.

