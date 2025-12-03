Gurugram: Trials conducted to decongest traffic in Udyog Vihar phase-II

Gurugram traffic police began trial on Tuesday to decongest Udyog Vihar between WOCO building and Pipal Chowk, said officials. The trial, which remained active during peak hours on Tuesday, also had illegal parking surfacing again by the evening. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The vehicular movement on the 2.5 to 3 kilometre stretch connecting to Old Delhi road near Dundahera was confined to one-way during peak hours and employees of local businesses were directed to not park their vehicles on the main road, according to officials privy to matter.

According to traffic police, the internal road built adjacent to the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur (NH-48) Expressway often faces prolonged jams due to irregular traffic flow from Gurugram Bus Stand. The jams are also caused by vehicle parking outside offices on the narrow road. “As part of the traffic streamlining measures, signals on the stretch will be synchronised and their timings will be varied, especially near Pipal Chowk,” said Krishna Devi, traffic inspector of West Zone.

Officials said that the cut merging into Udyog Vihar Phase-III would be closed once commuters get used to the changes introduced during the trial. “Companies and private businesses operating from there were notified in advance to direct their employees not to park vehicles illegally on the road,” a senior traffic police officer, requesting anonymity.

During a spot check by a HT team on Tuesday afternoon, it was seen that many commuters who were not aware of the trial were flouting the one-way rule. The trial, which remained active during peak hours on Tuesday, also had illegal parking surfacing again by the evening. “At least ten zonal officers (ZOs) were deployed on the stretch for strict enforcement during the trail and violators were handed tickets for not following parking or commuting norms,” the senior traffic officer said, adding that it is yet not clear for how long trials will continue.

A meeting between senior traffic officers and representatives of private companies was held on Sunday. “The extensive exercise is aimed at further reducing congestion in Udyog Vihar phase-II, sectors 21, 23, Palam Vihar, Dundahera, and Old Delhi Road towards the NH-48. Traffic snarls on a two-kilometre stretch between Shankar Chowk and Dundahera will also be reduced,” another senior official said.

Officials said the width of a U-turn near a hotel before the expressway will be increased in the coming weeks and proper signs will be installed on the stretch to raise awareness among commuters.

Earlier on Monday, traffic police officers inspected multiple stretches between Hero Honda and Umang Bharadwaj Chowk on Monday to place jersey barricades on illegal cuts.