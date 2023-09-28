Gurugram: Two booked for looting cab driver of vehicle at gunpoint

Two unidentified suspects have been booked for allegedly taking a cab driver hostage at knifepoint and robbing him of his car and other valuables in Sector-70 of Gurugram, police said on Wednesday. The officers said the suspects hired the cab using a mobile phone-based application to travel from Sector 70 to Manesar. (AFP/representational image only)

Police said that the incident took place around 12.30am on Tuesday. As a GPS device was installed in the cab, a patrolling vehicle chased it and recovered the car by 2.30am. The culprits later abandoned the cab at a secluded place in Sidhrawali, about 30km from the place where it was looted.

The officers said that the suspects hired the cab using a mobile phone-based application to travel from Sector-70 to Manesar.

According to police, the driver, Arjun Kumar, had hardly driven for 2 km when both the suspects threatened him with their knives.

Investigators said that the duo forced Kumar to stop the car at a secluded place and forcibly took away his phone and wallet containing ₹3,500. Later they snatched the car keys from him, threw him out and fled with the vehicle.

Police said that Kumar walked for a distance and took help from a commuter to call up his owner to alert him. Later, the owner rang up the police control room and an emergency response vehicle reached the spot to help the driver. Meanwhile, patrolling teams across Gurugram were alerted about the looted Maruti Ertiga.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said they had continuously chased the suspects using the live GPS location. “It forced the suspects to abandon the car and flee. We will arrest them soon,” he said.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention) and 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday.

