Gurugram: Two students killed, 3 critical as car crashes into multiple vehicles

Two students were killed and at least three others sustained critical injuries when a speeding car lost control and rammed into another four-wheeler and a motorcycle after jumping lanes on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway in Sohna on Monday morning, the police said. The mangled remains of the car on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway. (HT Photo)

Three students of KR Mangalam University in Sohna were travelling to college in a Tata Altroz car from their accommodation at Nathupur in DLF Phase-III when the accident took place at about 9.15am.

Police said the Altroz veered off course sharply and climbed on the divider and rammed into a metal barrier and light pole. The car then hit a concrete pillar of the elevated section of the expressway.

As per the investigators, after hitting the pillar, the car got deflected and went on the opposite lane and ended up ramming into a Honda City car and a motorcycle.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station, said that the deceased persons were identified as 19-year-olds Daksh of Ghitorni in Delhi and his friend Akshant of Nathupur.

“Their third friend, identified as 20-year-old Dhruv, was in a critical condition and rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-10 for treatment with two other injured persons, including one who was in the Honda City car and the motorcycle rider,” Kumar said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that one of the tyres of the Altroz car had exploded, and due to speeding, the car veered off course and jumped into the opposite lane after breaking through the divider,” the SHO said, adding that the traffic on the expressway was affected for almost half an hour due to the accident.

The SHO said that it was unclear who was driving the Altroz and they were awaiting a written complaint in connection with the accident.

As per police, the accident was so severe that the chassis of the Altroz had to be taken apart using two cranes to pull out the bodies of the deceased, of which one was badly mutilated.