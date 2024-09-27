Gurugram Ward 27 residents demand civic solutions amid Haryana poll

Ward 27 of Gurugram, stretching from an area adjacent to the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to the Badshahpur-Sohna Road Highway, has a population of 110,000 and includes areas such as Khandsa village, Sectors 33 and 34, Infocity 1 and 2, Hans Enclave, Naharpur Rupa village and Nitin Vihar. An illegal garbage dump yard on the main entry point of Khandsa village in ward 27 in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The problems in this centrally-located ward are ineffective waste management, clogged sewage pipelines, traffic jams, and an overall lack of developmental initiatives.

“We are continuously keeping a track of areas that are experiencing waste management problems in the city with the help of MCG officials. I request residents to write to us in case garbage is not picked up from their area. We will ensure that our workers reach on time and do the needful,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Narhari Singh Bangar, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said that he will instruct the concerned officials to look into all the complaints especially of irregular garbage collection and sanitation in order to get them resolved. “Action will be taken in case we find negligence on the part of anyone,” he said.

Hans Enclave: An epicentre of civic problems

Densely populated Hans Enclave has an especially bad garbage problem. The underpass near Khandsa Mandi, less than a kilometre away, has become a notorious site for illegal garbage dumping, adding to the unsanitary living conditions in the neighbourhood. Garbage collection, too, is inconsistent.

A spot check by HT on Friday found heaps of garbage lying across Hands Enclave. Stray animals such cows, dogs and pigs were also found roaming in the area and feeding on the garbage dump. HT also interacted with some of the residents who claimed that the garbage was dumped for more than a couple of weeks in the area, however, authorities have not taken any major action to remove it.

“We go there to buy groceries, but the unbearable stench and filth make it a challenging for all of us. The garbage piles up, and there is no proper waste management system in place,” said Hitesh Vats, a resident of Hans Enclave.

According to Anil Kumar Yadav, president of the resident welfare association (RWA) of Hans Enclave, they have repeatedly lodged complaints with the authorities but no action has been taken.

“We raised the issue with the deputy commissioner last week. While the garbage was collected once afterwards, it has not led to any long-term solution. The waste continues to grow, attracting stray animals and creating a hazardous living environment. The ward has been neglected since the death of former member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Rakesh Daultabad,” said Yadav.

Naharpur Rupa village, which is located not far from Hans Enclave, is known for its religious landmarks, including an old Jain temple and a mosque. But the village is plagued by chronic waste management failures.

“The Eco Green waste collection vehicle, which is supposed to service the area, rarely shows up. The main road, which runs past the Shiv temple, is frequently blocked due to sewage overflow,” said Pushpa Hansenvlave, a long-term resident of Hans Enclave.

A big market in a neglected village

Khandsa village, one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, houses one of its biggest wholesale markets where all kinds of items, especially vegetables, spices, and cereals are supplied to retailers across the city and neighbouring districts.

But it is severely underdeveloped with roads crammed, covered in mud and damaged due to regular movement of heavy vehicles.

A spot check on Friday spotted the roads of Khandsa village in a poor shape. The main and the internal roads leading to Khandsa village are full of potholes and bumpy speed breakers, and many sewers are blocked.

Residents feel the village has been largely overlooked in the city’s rapid development. The roads in the area are in a disrepair, riddled with potholes, and prone to waterlogging during the rainy season.

“There is virtually no developmental work being done in Khandsa village. The narrow lanes are a major concern. In case of an emergency, it would be impossible for an ambulance or fire engine to get through. We have contacted the authorities numerous times, but nothing substantial has been done,” said Pushpa Hansenvlave, a social activist.

The village’s proximity to Infocity 1 and 2, which is a relatively more developed space, only adds to the congestion, particularly during peak commuting hours. The already narrow roads become heavily congested, making commuting a daily ordeal for residents.

“The roads are constantly congested due to the heavy movement of vehicles and outsiders who arrive at the mandi, and there is no proper traffic management system in place. During peak hours, traffic comes to a standstill. There are no sidewalks, so pedestrians have no choice but to walk on the road,” said a local shopkeeper in Sector 34.

Residents also lament the absence of green spaces and parks.

“We are not asking for anything extraordinary. We simply want the basic amenities every citizen is entitled to – clean roads, proper waste disposal, and a functioning sewage system for which we pay taxes. We are not asking for a series of free services either. It is a matter of public health and dignity,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, a Naharpur Rupa village resident.