Gurugram weather forecast: Thunderstorm, lightning likely today

Gurugram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temporary relief from the heatwave, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in Gurugram and Faridabad on Thursday due to a western disturbance
Gurugram, India – April 18, 2022: A family carries umbrellas on a hot summer day in Gurugram, India, on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Gurugram, India – April 18, 2022: A family carries umbrellas on a hot summer day in Gurugram, India, on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temporary relief from the heatwave, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in Gurugram and Faridabad on Thursday due to a western disturbance.

In a weather bulletin issued on Wednesday evening, the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, issued a yellow alert for the south Haryana region, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50kmph.

“The region is likely to witness light rain in isolated places as an impact of a western disturbance. The weather will be mostly cloudy with high wind speed, which will bring some relief from the heatwave for two days. The maximum temperature is likely to fall by two to four degrees during the next two days. However, by the end of the week, the heatwave is likely to return,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by six degrees and remain around 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature will remain around 2 degrees Celsius over the next three days. The city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies over the next few days.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above normal and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the city recorded “poor” air quality for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 260 according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Thursday and Friday with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants.

Dust-raising strong winds are likely over the national capital region, parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat on Thursday and the long-range transported dust will also impact air quality over the region during the next three days, IMD said.

Thursday, April 21, 2022
