Gurugram weather forecast: Thunderstorm, lightning likely today
Gurugram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temporary relief from the heatwave, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in Gurugram and Faridabad on Thursday due to a western disturbance.
In a weather bulletin issued on Wednesday evening, the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, issued a yellow alert for the south Haryana region, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50kmph.
“The region is likely to witness light rain in isolated places as an impact of a western disturbance. The weather will be mostly cloudy with high wind speed, which will bring some relief from the heatwave for two days. The maximum temperature is likely to fall by two to four degrees during the next two days. However, by the end of the week, the heatwave is likely to return,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.
A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.
According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by six degrees and remain around 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature will remain around 2 degrees Celsius over the next three days. The city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies over the next few days.
On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above normal and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees above normal.
Meanwhile, the city recorded “poor” air quality for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 260 according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.
An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Thursday and Friday with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants.
Dust-raising strong winds are likely over the national capital region, parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat on Thursday and the long-range transported dust will also impact air quality over the region during the next three days, IMD said.
-
Land acquisition: Farmers protest, seek higher compensation
Seeking higher compensation for the land being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Delhi and Katra expressway, farmers on Wednesday blocked the entrance and exit point of a private colony where the chief minister's residence is located. Kisan Sangharsh Committee coordinator Harmanpreet Singh Jeji said the NHAI is offering a meagre price for their land and they are urging the state government for help in getting higher compensation for their land.
-
Gurugram health dept to focus on controlling hospitalisation as daily cases cross 200-mark
Gurugram: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district health department is focusing on keeping the number of hospitalised patients under control and monitoring the health of patients isolating at home, officials said on Wednesday. The district on Wednesday reported 225 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 152 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 941. The district also recorded a positivity rate of 6.64%.
-
Delhi: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri arrested after brief exchange of fire
The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 38-year-old Jahangirpuri based arms supplier after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area and allegedly recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. The DCP said that the police received a tip-off about Rajan's whereabouts, following which they laid a trap to nab him.
-
Notices served to religious centres, DJ operators to keep noise under control
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted 'ambient air quality standards with respect to noise' marked for certain zones.
-
First patient to survive heart transplant at PGIMER joins as hospital attendant
Walking down the sterile corridors as one of the hospital's newest attendants, 21-year-old Mohit, who was the first patient to survive a heart transplant at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, could not help marvel at how life has come a full circle for him. Mohit became the second person to get a heart transplant at the hospital and the first to survive it.
