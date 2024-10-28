Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 33.18 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 33.99 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 34.13 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 33.48 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 33.26 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 32.35 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 32.55 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 28, 2024, is 29.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.01 °C and 33.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.93 °C and 35.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.