Gurugram woman duped of 7 lakh by fraudsters

Published on Jan 22, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Gurugram: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹7 lakh by suspects posing as FedEx and police officers on January 8, police said on Saturday

ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly duped of 7 lakh by suspects posing as FedEx and police officers on January 8, police said on Saturday.

According to investigators, the suspects called her on the pretext of rejection of an international parcel and threatened her by saying that they are from Mumbai Police.

Police said the victim received a phone call on January 8, where a man identified himself as a FedEx customer service agent. He informed her that an international parcel has been rejected with two passports, five ATM cards, 300 grams of marijuana and a laptop.

The victim said that she confirmed with the ‘agent’ that she had not sent any parcel. The suspect said she must file a police complaint stating that her IDs have been misused.

Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime police station said, “Another suspect posing as policeman told her that her Aadhaar card has been misused in an international smuggling racket in Mumbai. They asked her to help them investigate and said they will give her a certificate that she is innocent”.

SHO Singh said that the suspects asked her to transfer 95,499 as a fee for financial investigations with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “After transferring the said amount, they asked her to transfer more money. The victim transferred a total of 6.93 lakh in four transactions, but later found that she was duped and approached police on Friday”, he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

