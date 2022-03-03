Gurugram: Woman found dead at home, husband booked for murder
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in her rented house in Kanhai colony in Sushant Lok on Wednesday. Police have launched a manhunt for her husband, who is on the run.
The deceased was identified as a native of Panna in Madhya Pradesh. According to police, they received a complaint from her son, who said that his mother married the suspect, identified to be a resident of Delhi.
The boy’s father left them three years ago and he and his mother were living with the suspect for the last five months .
Jasveer Singh, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said the suspect used to work as a labourer and earlier lived in Wazirabad village. “The couple often fought with each other. The suspect was an alcoholic and also a drug addict. He recently left work and stayed at home, putting the burden of running the house on the woman,” said Singh.
Police said on Tuesday evening, a scuffle broke out between the couple, following which the son went to Wazirabad village with an acquaintance and slept there at night. “When the son reached home around 9:30am on Wednesday, he found his mother lying dead and the suspect missing,” said Singh.
The woman’s son informed the landlord and police, following which a team from Sushant Lok police station reached the spot.
Police said the son alleged his mother was killed by her second husband. “There were marks on the woman’s neck. The post-mortem report revealed she was strangled to death,” said the SHO.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.