Gurugram: Woman killed in DLF Phase 3

Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:10 PM IST

Gurugram: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman from an empty plot near Nathupur market in Gurugram DLF Phase 3, said officials

The woman, who had a tightly tied scarf around her neck, was allegedly strangled, said police. (Getty Images)
The woman, who had a tightly tied scarf around her neck, was allegedly strangled, said police. (Getty Images)
ByDebashish Karmakar

Gurugram: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman from an empty plot near Nathupur market in Gurugram DLF Phase 3, said officials.

The woman, who had a tightly tied scarf around her neck, was allegedly “strangled”, said police, adding that her “body was semi-clad and her mouth was also stuffed with a piece of cloth“.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vikas Kaushik said police “cannot rule out possibilities that the victim was raped before being murdered”. “It will, however, become clear after the autopsy is conducted,” said Kaushik.

The woman had been missing since Wednesday night, according to police. They also mentioned that the woman was “mentally unstable”.

“Prima facie, it appears that the woman was murdered, and then her body was dumped at the empty plot in a bid to eliminate leads in the case. We suspect a few people were involved in the crime... The woman suddenly left the house of her aunt, where she had been residing for the last one month, in Nathupur late Wednesday, without informing anybody. Later, the aunt’s son and other family members started a search but failed to locate her. On Thursday morning, some passersby spotted the body of the woman at the empty plot,” Kaushik said.

According to Kaushik, the family members of the deceased informed police that the “woman used to leave home suddenly at times, without informing anyone”.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase 3 police station, said, “On Thursday morning, the woman’s family was informed about her death... Police made phone calls to the woman’s husband several times, but it was switched off.” The husband had been living separately with their two children for the past few years.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s nephew, an FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Thursday, said police, adding that an investigation is underway.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
