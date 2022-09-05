Gurugram: Woman killed in DLF Phase 3
Gurugram: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman from an empty plot near Nathupur market in Gurugram DLF Phase 3, said officials
Gurugram: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman from an empty plot near Nathupur market in Gurugram DLF Phase 3, said officials.
The woman, who had a tightly tied scarf around her neck, was allegedly “strangled”, said police, adding that her “body was semi-clad and her mouth was also stuffed with a piece of cloth“.
Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vikas Kaushik said police “cannot rule out possibilities that the victim was raped before being murdered”. “It will, however, become clear after the autopsy is conducted,” said Kaushik.
The woman had been missing since Wednesday night, according to police. They also mentioned that the woman was “mentally unstable”.
“Prima facie, it appears that the woman was murdered, and then her body was dumped at the empty plot in a bid to eliminate leads in the case. We suspect a few people were involved in the crime... The woman suddenly left the house of her aunt, where she had been residing for the last one month, in Nathupur late Wednesday, without informing anybody. Later, the aunt’s son and other family members started a search but failed to locate her. On Thursday morning, some passersby spotted the body of the woman at the empty plot,” Kaushik said.
According to Kaushik, the family members of the deceased informed police that the “woman used to leave home suddenly at times, without informing anyone”.
Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase 3 police station, said, “On Thursday morning, the woman’s family was informed about her death... Police made phone calls to the woman’s husband several times, but it was switched off.” The husband had been living separately with their two children for the past few years.
Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s nephew, an FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Thursday, said police, adding that an investigation is underway.
-
#TeachersDay reel: Our professors are real stars!
Come September 5, and almost everyone remembers to wish their beloved teachers, Happy Teacher's Day! These are the rocks from our schooling and college years, who not only contribute to our careers, but also put their heart and sweat in shaping our overall personalities. And that's why students of Delhi University admire their mind-blowing skills, great academic counselling, and their teachings to live life to the fullest.
-
Man shot dead in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar, probe on
A 48-year-old man was shot dead by a group of men inside a clothing showroom near Agarwal dharamshala in Sadar Bazaar on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding they are yet to identify the perpetrators. Police said Khatana was about to leave the store when a group of men reached the spot. Two or three armed suspects kept a lookout while three others barged in and fired at least eight to 10 rounds at him.
-
HRERA Gurugram gets two new members, to set up new benches
Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Hrera) on Wednesday inducted two new members — completing the quorum of four members — to ensure faster disposal of complaints filed by homebuyers, said officials on Thursday. “The new members will help members of the previous bench in addressing more cases, reducing the time taken to resolve such matters,” said Hrera (Gurugram) chairman KK Khandelwal. While chartered accountant Sanjeev Kumar Arora, 62 has around four decades of experience as a practising CA.
-
Three Gurugram projects under scanner, DTCP recommends cancellation of licence
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it has recommended that the licences of three projects be cancelled for violation of norms. The three projects that are under DTCP's scanner include two affordable housing projects by Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Lmt and one affordable housing project by Savyasachi Developers. According to DTCP, despite repeated reminders the developers of these projects are not fulfilling licence norms, submitting replies or taking corrective measures.
-
Bengaluru: Man floats in flood water, watchmen pull out unconscious body. Video
A man, who nearly drowned in the floods caused by the torrential rainfall in Bengaluru, was pulled out of the water by such a man in the area, a video doing rounds online showed. The video, shared by news agency ANI, was taken in Bengaluru's near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road. The rescuer traversed through knee deep water when he spotted a body floating.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics