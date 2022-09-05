Gurugram: 19-year-old man arrested for raping a minor

Gurugram: Gurugram police arrested a 19-year-old employee of a private company for allegedly raping a class 8 student. Police said the suspect called the 14-year-old in an isolated place and allegedly raped her. Police registered a case on the complaint of her father at Kherki Daula police station.

Police said the suspect was produced before the court and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the 14-year-old girl, resident of a village under Kherki Daula police station stated that on August, 30 night when the suspect Shiva called her daughter near chaupal of village and forcibly raped her.

“On September 1, my daughter confided with me and told that she was raped by the accused who called her and asked to meet near chaupal urgently. Where the suspect laced a drink laced with some sedatives and then raped her. After discussing with my family members I approached the police and filed the complaint against him,” he said.

After receiving the complaint, the victim was taken to the hospital for her medical examination where doctors confirmed rape. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under section 4 of the Pocso act and section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station and police arrested the suspect.

“The arrested accused confessed to the same, who was working with a Manesar private company”, said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.