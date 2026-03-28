Gurugram: 2 held for assaulting 26-year-old in 2025

Two suspects who allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old man in Sector 10 last year were arrested on Thursday, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident happened in November 22 last year.

Police identified the suspects as Jeevesh Kumar alias Sachin, 27, of Nathurpur in DLF Phase-III and Aryan, 28, from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police said that they were on the run for four months.

Police said the victim was Abhishek (single name), 26, a resident of Khandsa Mandi in Sector 37. He worked as a delivery excecutive.

According to police, the incident happened in November 22 last year. Abhishek was about to leave for a delivery at around 1.30pm when nine to 10 suspects,who arrived in a car and five motorcycle, assaulted him. reached in a car and five motorcycle and assaulted him.

One of the suspects hit his left leg multiple times with an axe leaving him with a 15 deep cut wounds and fractures. Doctors managed to save his leg from amputation, said police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that after getting arrested by crime branch team, the duo said that they acted on the directions of a suspect named Rohit, 23.

Rohit and six other suspects were arrested last year after the incident had taken place. Only Jeevesh and Aryan were on the run who could not be arrested,” he said.

Police said Rohit had enmity with Abhishek’s younger brother Ritesh, 22, as the latter had saved a neighbour, Vinit, 19, from getting assaulted.

Police said that Rohit could not find Ritesh so he attacked Abhishek with axe and rods and fled after leaving him critically injured.

Based on the victim’s statement, an attempt-to-murder case was registered against the suspects at the Sector 10 police station on November 23, police said.