Gurugram: 41 deaths in 2 years on Delhi-Jaipur highway stretch, reveals RTI

At least 41 people have died in accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, between the Kherki Daula toll plaza and Jaisinghpura Kheda at Haryana border, over the past two years, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in reply to an RTI petition. The NHAI also stated in its reply that streetlights were not functional in some stretches of the Delhi-Jaipur highway due to theft of electrical cables and panels. The NHAI also stated in its reply that streetlights were not functional in some stretches of the Delhi-Jaipur highway due to theft of electrical cables and panels. (HT)

NHAI project director Yogesh Tilak, in reply to the petition filed by resident Yashvendra Yadav, said that the authority is hiring a dedicated contractor to repair and maintain streetlights, and work in this regard will start by March 10. He said that safety measures and traffic diversion plans are being implemented to prevent accidents.

“Diversions have been constructed by the Contractor as per IRC guidelines. All requisite road safety measures have been implemented, including diversion boards, blinking (Belasco) lights, and proper barricading of work zones,” NHAI said in its reply, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

“Instances of theft of electrical cables, panels, and lighting accessories have been reported. A dedicated agency is being deployed for operation and maintenance of the highway. The tender for operation and maintenance work has been opened and is currently under technical evaluation. The contractor is likely to be mobilized at the site by 10 March 2026,” the reply read, adding that there were 14 flyovers on the stretch and five of them are under construction.

The NHAI director said that an application for an electricity connection has been submitted to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the lights will be made functional on the flyovers, including the ones under construction, once the sanction is received.