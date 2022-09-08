Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: Bank services hit as thief makes off router; investigation underway

Gurugram: Bank services hit as thief makes off router; investigation underway

gurugram news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 12:17 AM IST

The Narsinghpur branch employs 25 staffers and handles over 15,000 savings bank accounts with an overall deposit of at least ₹700 crore. All transactions are operated through the server

The man was yet to be identified, police said. (Sourced)
The man was yet to be identified, police said. (Sourced)
ByDebashish Karmakar

Daily operations at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Narsinghpur ground to a halt on Tuesday after a man stole an intranet router mistaking it for the digital video recorder of a CCTV camera early Tuesday, said bank officials on Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly broke into the bank at 3.25am on Tuesday and searched for money for one-and-a-half hours, but to no avail, said police after scanning the CCTV footage.

The man was yet to be identified, police said.

Branch chief manager Parveen Kumar Beniwal said, “The thief mistook the router for the digital video recorder of CCTV cameras. Due to this, we had to shut the bank on Tuesday because no routine work could be done that day.”

The Narsinghpur branch employs 25 staffers and handles over 15,000 savings bank accounts with an overall deposit of at least 700 crore. All transactions are operated through the server.

Bank officials said the suspect — whose head and torso were wrapped in what appeared to be a thick blanket — armed with a pair of pliers, a hexa blade (which police recovered from the spot) and a torch, first jumped the peripheral wall of the office building to gain access to a window on the ground floor, and then cut the iron grille to enter inside. The suspect tried to break the iron safe inside the bank with the pliers but failed, Beniwal said.

“There was 7 lakh inside the safe, but he could only damage it, not break it. Some of the keys are missing, so he must have taken those,” according to Beniwal.

The local head office (LHO) of SBI, Delhi, has been informed about the incident. “We tried to arrange a spare or old router from other bank branches on Tuesday, but to no avail. However, the Delhi LHO sent a new router around 10pm on Tuesday, and its technical team set up the router by 2am on Wednesday. We operated as usual on Wednesday,” Beniwal said.

Based on Beniwal’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (lurking house trespass or house breaking by night) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Badshahpur police station on Tuesday, said police.

Inspector Madan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station, said fingerprint experts and a dog squad also visited the bank on Tuesday. “An investigation is underway and we are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspect and nab him at the earliest,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (HT Photo)

    Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

    Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”

  • The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka (HT Photo)

    BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition

    The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.

  • Muslim BJP leader had earlier said she is not afraid or scared of the fatwas.

    BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats

    Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.

  • Karnataka’s minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Umesh Katti (HT File)

    PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).

  • The battle between Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties for 33 years, and the maharaja’s daughter Amrit Kaur is considered to be one of the longest battles in the legal history of this region (HT PHOTO )

    20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order

    Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the 20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out