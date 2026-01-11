Gurugram: Cops told to reward for Good Samaritans

All officials of Gurugram police have been directed to ensure effective implementation of the Rah-Veer scheme of the Union ministry of road transport and highways, under which a reward of ₹25,000 will be given to anyone who saves the life of a critically injured road accident victim by rushing them to a hospital during the golden hour, officials said. CP Arora directs officials at Saturday’s meeting. (HT PHOTO)

The directions were issued by Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora during a crime review meeting on Saturday with all station house officers, assistant commissioners of police and deputy commissioners of police to assess the law-and-order situation in the district.

Arora said he has instructed every station house officer to ensure that at least one person eligible under the Rah-Veer scheme is identified every month for being rewarded. “In no scenario will their names be included in any kind of legal document to ensure they are strictly not involved in any kind of police investigation,” Arora said.

He said Gurugram police will recommend the names of three such individuals to the state government, which will then reward 10 people from across the state. “Police will run campaigns to make residents aware of the scheme,” he said.

Officials said the directions were issued after the Haryana government sent a letter on Wednesday asking district police to implement the scheme of the Union ministry of road transport and highways aimed at saving lives in road accidents.

During the meeting, Arora also directed officials to crack down on unregistered travel agents operating in the city for irregularities. Officials said that under new central government rules, registration of travel agents has been made mandatory, and such agents must approach the concerned district administration to get registered.

“In case of cash recoveries during investigation of any case, police will now intimate the Income-Tax department as well as the Enforcement Directorate for further action,” Arora said.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women, Arora said officers must show sensitivity to ensure quick legal assistance to victims. “Technical expertise and capabilities of police will be enhanced looking at the pattern of the cybercrimes,” he said.

He further directed officials to speed up the digitisation of records and adopt modern forensic techniques, including the use of artificial intelligence and advanced equipment, to strengthen surveillance, crime control and investigation, making policing more citizen-centric.

Arora also instructed officials to strengthen intelligence networks and inter-district coordination to crack down on drug smuggling syndicates, ensure the quick arrest of wanted criminals, complete pending investigations and improve the quality of probes.