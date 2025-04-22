MCG demolishes illegal road, constructions at Kadarpur Dam

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) on Sunday shut an illegally constructed road at the Kadarpur Dam as part of a drive against encroachments in Zone 4 of the city. An earthmover in action during the drive. (HT Photo)

The municipal team, under the supervision of joint commissioner Sumit Kumar and equipped with bulldozers and other heavy machinery, demolished the unauthorised structures and barriers erected on the dam, clearing the way for restoration and repair work.

“Removing the encroachments was essential to ensure the dam’s proper functioning, which is crucial for effective water management in the region. These illegal activities have long impeded water flow and posed environmental hazards,” said Kumar.

Post-demolition, the corporation immediately commenced repair work on the dam structure to enhance its water management capabilities. The civic body has assured residents of consistent and vigilant enforcement drives in the future to prevent recurrence of encroachments.

Residents expressed relief and appreciation for the action by municipal authorities. “We have been struggling with this illegal road and encroachments for months. They not only posed safety risks but also severely affected our daily commute and water supply. The closure of this unauthorised path brings much-needed relief,” said Rajeev Sharma, a local resident.

Municipal authorities highlighted that this operation is part of a broader strategy aimed at reclaiming public land and resources across the city. Kumar said, “We will continue to act firmly against encroachers of public spaces. Public safety and environmental sustainability are our top priorities.”

The enforcement team has been instructed to conduct regular inspections to identify and remove encroachments at an early stage. Additionally, measures are being put in place to monitor vulnerable sites more rigorously to ensure public property remains safeguarded.

The corporation has called on residents to remain vigilant and immediately report any illegal activities.