Gurugram: Millennium City centre junction to be redesigned to ease traffic

The traffic junction at the Millennium City centre including the Z Chowk will be redesigned by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) as Millennium Square to ease the movement of commuters. Approximately 9,200 vehicles pass through Z Chowk during peak hours in the morning and evening.

According to GMDA officials, the authority has given the work of planning and redesigning this junction and area around it to a consultant company, which is listed with the authority. The design will be prepared in the next three months, they added.

A traffic study conducted by AECOM earlier this year, a consultant, showed that approximately 9,200 vehicles pass through Z Chowk during peak hours in the morning and evening and the number is expected to rise. The rising traffic at Z Chowk and the addition of a metro station at the same location has pushed GMDA to work out a traffic redesign plan for this area, said a government official aware of the matter.

A senior GMDA official, aware of the matter said that since the starting metro station of GMRL is coming up at this location, it has been decided to develop the entire area as an iconic location with modern facilities and evolved traffic facilities. It has been decided to redesign this entire area apart from constructing an underpass at Z Chowk to not only decongest the area but also provide quality facilities to pedestrians, cyclists and users of auto rickshaw. The plan is to add green areas, pedestrian footpaths, slip roads and integrate foot overbridges for maximum public convenience,” the official said, adding that an FOB could also be added with escalators to help pedestrians.

A major part of the redesign will be the construction of an underpass at Z Chowk from Iffco Chowk towards Ardee City road. As per the authority, the underpass will be 800 metres long and it will have three lanes on each side. It will cost around ₹80 crores. “The government has already approved the plan to construct the underpass in the last authority meeting. This underpass and other facilities at this location will resolve traffic congestion,” said the GMDA official.

The authority also plans to construct service roads from Iffco Chowk Metro Station to Millennium City Centre Metro Station, extending to Wazirabad and Golf Course Extension Road. The addition of service roads and footpaths will further reduce congestion on the entire stretch.