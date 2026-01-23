Gurugram: Now, RRTS from Delhi to extend up to Bawal

The Union Ministry for housing and urban affairs has approved the construction of the RRTS project from Delhi to Bawal instead of the earlier route which was planned from Delhi to Dharuhera in Gurugram, said officials on Thursday. The Haryana government had approved the development of this project from Delhi to Bawal and had sent this proposal to the union ministry last year for approval, said officials. (HT)

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a letter to Union minister of state and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on January 18 said that the section from Delhi to Bawal has been approved in the first phase while the section from Bawal to Behrore in rajasthan will be developed in second phase.

Khattar in the letter to Singh said, “I would like to inform you that the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) had prepared a functional plan on transport for the National Capital Region (NCR)-2032 for developing a semi-high-speed transit system...I would like to inform you that in the first phase, it has been decided to construct Delhi-Alwar Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Bawal in Haryana. Further extension beyond Bawal will be undertaken in the next phase.”

Last year, Singh had asked the state government and the union ministry of housing and urban affairs to extend the RRTS railway line to Bawal instead of restricting it to Dharuhera. “The extension of RRTS to Bawal will reduce congestion on Delhi Jaipur highway and provide transport facilities to a large population in South Haryana,” said Singh.

The construction of the RRTS project from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahjahanpur-Behror passing through Gururgam is likely to begin from August 2026 and the project is likely to be commissioned in November 2031, as per the new detailed project report prepared by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing this project.

An amount of ₹35,000 crore will be spent on the 102 kilometres rapid rail system, and the cost will be borne by the government of India, and governments and Haryana and Rajasthan, said officials