Gurugram: Over 300 people fined for driving under the influence on New year’s Eve

Gurugram: More than 300 people were fined in Gurugram and Faridabad for driving under the influence of alcohol cars on New Year’s Eve, police said on Thursday. Most of these violators were caught while returning to their homes after partying at various locations in the both the cities. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police officials said that 102 violators were caught for violation of drink and drive across various areas in Gurugram while 200 more were caught in Faridabad.

Gurugram DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said that there were check-posts which were functioning on MG Road, Sohna road, Delhi-Jaipur expressway, Dwarka expressway and some other city roads where the majority of the violators were caught.

“We have our teams separately deployed nearby major clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants across the city where traffic police were subjecting drivers to breathalyser tests who were coming out of the New Year party venue to check if any of them were drunk,” he said.

Mohan said such violations attract a penalty of ₹10000 and suspension of the driving license for at least three months. “Violators will have to approach the concerned court to pay the fine. They will also have to undergo an awareness program,” he said.

Traffic police officials said that 20 cranes and two hydras were deployed across the city for towing away vehicles of party goers which were found parked illegally on roadside.

They said that more than 70 vehicles were towed away for illegal parking at various locations across the city on Wednesday night and early Thursday for which owners were issued fines.

Officials said that the ten makeshift parking lots created around Sector-29 and Cyber Hub benefitted the party goers that avoided any large-scale snarl or congestion on the main road.

Over 5400 police personnel were deployed and 78 check posts that included 10 interstate and 68 intracity posts were functional till early Thursday for rigorous vehicle checking across entire Gurugram with all senior officials upto the rank of DCP continuously remained involved in patrolling and monitoring.

Meanwhile, Faridabad DCP (traffic) Maqsood Ahmed said that there were 18 dedicated check posts for drink and drive checking where 200 violators were caught and issued challan between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“Overall challans for various kinds of violations that included illegal parking was 750 during the said period of a few hours when roads were filled with party goers to celebrate New Year,” he said.

More than 1500 police personnel were deployed across Faridabad security on the eve of New Year celebration with special emphasis on Delhi and Uttar Pradesh border.