Gurugram: ‘Rapid Metro shows 13.55% increase in ridership in ’25-26’

The Haryana government on Thursday said that the Rapid Metro in Gurugram registered a 13.55% increase in ridership in 2025-2026 compared to the same period from April 1, 2024- January 31, 2025. The statement further said that revenue increased to 58.94 crore (12.64%) up to January 2026 from 42.07 crore in the previous year. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The progress of the Rapid Metro and other metro projects was reviewed at the 64th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi.

According to a statement by HMRTC, between April 2024 and February 2026, the Rapid Metro network recorded over 17,900,000 passengers compared to 15,300,000 passengers in the corresponding period last year. July recorded the highest monthly ridership growth at 22.93%, while all months showed positive trends with 13.55% as the average.

The statement further said that revenue increased to 58.94 crore (12.64%) up to January 2026 from 42.07 crore in the previous year. A government spokesperson stated that non-fare revenue increased by 108% from around ₹12 crore to ₹24 crore driven by monetisation of station space, advertisements, among others.

During the meeting, Rastogi said that the consistent rise in ridership and revenue reflects the success of Haryana’s integrated transport strategy.

“The Rapid metro for the first time has come into operational profit. In coming years, we plan to serve major cities in Haryana through metro and RRTS projects for safe and comfortable travel and transport,” said Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, HMRTC.

Khare also said that preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved for key intra-city corridors, including the 17.09 km Bhondsi–Subhash Chowk–Rajeev Chowk–Sohna Chowk–Railway Station corridor, enhancing connectivity along Sohna Road.

During the meeting, officials said that the proposed metro project from Sector 56, Gurugram to Panchgaon is under active consideration. The Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is studying the DPR and layout plan and finalising a depot location in Sector 36A near Sihi village. The Ballabhgarh–Palwal metro extension is under techno-feasibility assessment by RITES. A fresh study for Bahadurgarh–Asaudha connectivity is also being undertaken following the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC)’s decision to develop a new interchange station at Asaudha to enhance ridership.

The spokesperson added that the Gurugram–Faridabad Namo Bharat corridor’s station locations have been finalised and approved by the government of Haryana, and DPR preparation is underway by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The Delhi–Kundli metro extension is proposed to be placed before the Haryana cabinet in its forthcoming meeting for approval.

The spokesperson also said that the Delhi–Panipat–Karnal RRTS corridor (136.3 km) has also progressed. In addition, the Delhi–Bawal RRTS corridor has received approval and is under active consideration by the Government of India.