Gurugram’s ‘Ahatas’ get 15-day deadline for fire safety audits

The deadly nightclub fire in Goa has sparked authorities in Gurugram into action, as all ahatas—spaces adjoining liquor shops for consuming liquor—operate in blatant violation of fire safety norms. They have now been granted 15 days to get fire safety audits done and submit reports on the same. With enforcement now tightening across Gurugram, officials say the drive marks the beginning of a citywide overhaul aimed at preventing a Goa-like tragedy.

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) Amit Bhatia said the department has issued formal notices to all operational ahatas in the district. “We have directed them to get a safety audit conducted by accredited private firms and submit the report within 15 days. They must clearly list the safety equipment available, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, ventilation systems and all measures in place to safeguard staff and guests in the event of any mishap,” he said.

Officials revealed that none of the ahatas in Gurugram possess a fire safety clearance, as they operate under the guise of liquor vends to evade obtaining an excise licence. A joint enforcement task force comprising the excise department, Gurugram police, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and the fire department has begun conducting surprise inspections to assess safety preparedness, structural compliance and crowd management protocols in these establishments.

Bhatia said that the enforcement drive is being carried out zone-wise, and more inspections have been scheduled throughout the week. “Our focus is on ensuring compliance. Ahatas have long operated in grey areas due to licensing structures, but safety cannot be compromised under any circumstance,” he said.

Officials said that during initial surprise checks, several ahatas were found operating with inadequate firefighting equipment, a lack of proper ventilation, and no designated emergency exits, which could have fatal consequences in case of an emergency. There are a few establishments that are fully covered and packed without any emergency exits.

Gulshan Kalra, joint director, Gurugram fire department, said that most of these establishments are built in makeshift spaces without adherence to building or fire codes. “Many of these rooms are constructed as temporary enclosures — wooden partitions, plastic roofing, narrow entries. Such structures can turn into firetraps in seconds,” he said.

Police officers also raised concerns about crowding, lack of CCTV coverage and the absence of panic alarms. “We found several ahatas accommodating far more people than permitted, with no monitoring systems. This increases the risk of stampedes, altercations, and delayed evacuation in emergencies,” a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Authorities said that establishments failing to submit safety audit reports within 15 days, or those found violating norms during follow-up inspections, will face strict action — including sealing, penalties, and possible suspension of the adjoining liquor vendor’s operations.

Residents’ associations across the city have welcomed the move, saying unregulated ahatas have remained a longstanding concern. “Many ahatas operate right next to residential blocks. Noise, illegal parking, and safety risks have affected residents for years,” said Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments RWA, Sector 50.

With enforcement now tightening across Gurugram, officials say the drive marks the beginning of a citywide overhaul aimed at preventing a Goa-like tragedy. “This is not a symbolic action,” an enforcement official said. “It is the first step in establishing a uniform safety regime across all consumption zones in the city.”