Gurugram’s Sec104 Hero Homes entry turns crash-prone amid waterlogging

Persistent waterlogging at the entrance of Hero Homes in Sector 104 along the Dwarka Expressway has turned the area into a dangerous accident-prone zone, homeowners said on Tuesday. Locals blame water black marketeers, negligent builders, and absent authorities; say property values are plunging as safety and daily life collapse. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The problem has been worsening for weeks, with bikers frequently skidding and vehicles breaking down, locals alleged. On Tuesday morning, a father fell with his daughter while dropping her off at the school bus, sparking fresh outrage among residents. Stagnant water has not only made entry and exit from the residential complex nearly impossible but has also disrupted daily commuting. Children are among the worst affected, with many wading through knee-deep water to reach their buses, they added.

“The situation is deteriorating by the day. Regular accidents, stagnant water, and no remedial action by anyone. Even after being located at a prime location, the access to the property has become a nightmare and is posing serious risks to residents, visitors, and working staff. Immediate action is required to get relief, as further delay may lead to serious accidents and health risks,” said Amit Arora, a resident.

For others, the situation has crushed the very idea of home ownership. “A middle-class dream has been crushed at Dwarka Expressway. We saved for years, only to land in a nightmare created by negligent authorities, profiteering builders, and the tanker–land black marketeers nexus,” said Vikas Kumar. He added, “At the entrance of our society, waterlogging has turned into a death trap—already claiming a child’s life and causing daily accidents.”

Traffic police said they have not received any complaint about an accidental death. DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said a team will be deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

Ramandeep Singh, another resident, said daily life has been crippled. “Even for grocery shopping, we are forced to use cars since it’s risky to move on two-wheelers. This is no way to live in a city that claims to be modern,” he added.

Officials cite jurisdiction gaps but promise inspections; residents fear worsening risks with repeated accidents and crippling commutes. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents also flagged damage to vehicles and plummeting property values. “People are scared, and their hopes are vanishing. At night, the water level on the road keeps increasing, making the situation even more dangerous,” said Mahesh Kumar.

In response to the allegations, a senior GMDA official maintained that the issue does not fall directly under their jurisdiction but assured that a team would still review it “in public interest.” However, stormwater management comes under GMDA’s ambit. Meanwhile, MCG officials said an inspection will be carried out before taking remedial action. “The issue has just come to our notice, we will get it checked,” said a senior MCG official.