Gurugram’s Sector 23A locals urge action over mounting waste, cite health risks

Sanitation in Gurugram’s Sector 23A has hit a low point, with residents complaining of uncollected garbage strewn across streets, vacant plots, and open spaces, creating foul odours, attracting stray animals, and posing health hazards. A strech near near NorthCap University. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents say waste has been piling up for weeks without intervention from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), despite the civic body’s frequent online posts about its commitment to cleanliness. They allege there has been no official acknowledgement of the problem and little accountability among sanitation staff. “The sanitation condition was never so bad in Gurgaon. MCG presents a rosy picture online, but the ground reality is garbage everywhere. It’s sad that the issue hasn’t even been acknowledged, which is why the lower staff also isn’t taking action,” said Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, vice president, RWA Sector 23A.

According to locals, the problem has been worsened by the establishment of a garbage collection point inside the sector, which they want permanently removed. They have also demanded that roads be restored to their original clean state and suggested making the colony a gated area to prevent outsiders from dumping waste.

At a recent meeting in Sector 21 attended by around 16 RWAs from Sectors 20–23A and Palam Vihar, residents discussed the issue with Additional Commissioner Yash Julaka. Proposals for a citizen–government partnership were tabled, under which MCG staff would continue sweeping duties while RWAs would manage removal of loose soil, silt, and overgrown vegetation in public spaces. The plan also suggested designated waste-dumping points and mandatory same-day or next-day inspections by MCG officials.

The additional commissioner reportedly expressed interest in the model, which residents believe could lead to faster results and cleaner surroundings while fostering community participation. The proposal now awaits the MCG commissioner’s decision. Legal and policy questions remain, including whether the corporation can charge user fees in municipal areas owned by other agencies.

RWA members also voiced frustration over the continued upkeep of public amenities at their own cost despite municipal orders to take over such responsibilities. “We started maintaining the toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission, but our resources are limited. If we stop, the consequences could be serious,” said Neeru Yadav, RWA member of Sector 23A.

In response to the complaints, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation is committed to strengthening city infrastructure and improving civic amenities with transparency and quality. “40 locations with chronic sewage issues have been identified for phased resolution by April 2026, with modern technology to be used for faster grievance redressal,” he added.