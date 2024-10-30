Gurugram’s sectors 68 to 80 set to get smart streetlights

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has approved the installation of smart streetlights on the sector dividing master roads in sectors 68 to 80, for commuters travelling through the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) stretch. The project, officials said, is estimated to be completed at a cost of ₹9 crore and tenders will be floated next month. A GMDA official said that these smart and connected lights will automatically allow dimming during less traffic hours, and will also come with individual operational activity. In case of any malfunction or instance of vandalism, an alarm will also be raised to support quick detection and redressal of any issue, the officials added. (HT Archive)

According to GMDA officials, these smart lights will be connected to and monitored by the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and other remote devices of GMDA. Their functioning will also be tracked on real-time basis and the contractor will take care of the maintenance for five years.

A total of 10.35km stretch will be covered under the project. A GMDA official said that these smart and connected lights will automatically allow dimming during less traffic hours, and will also come with individual operational activity. In case of any malfunction or instance of vandalism, an alarm will also be raised to support quick detection and redressal of any issue, the officials added.

“These smart traffic lights will be installed in a period of one year from the handing over of tender and will be controlled remotely. The streetlights will enhance safety on roads and ensure better commuting,” said a senior GMDA official.

Residents of developing sectors along the SPR and Dwarka expressway have been demanding installation of streetlights on sector roads, and the repair of roads along the SPR, which are in a very bad condition, officials said.

A senior GMDA official said that they have already approved works to repair the master sector roads in developing sectors, and the project to repair the SPR from Vatika Chowk to NH 48 will be taken up soon.