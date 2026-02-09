Gurugram: Two bank staff held in ₹50 lakh crypto investment fraud
Police say fake app and messaging groups used to lure victims. Accounts opened with forged documents
Two employees of a private bank were arrested on Saturday in connection with a ₹50 lakh cryptocurrency investment fraud in which residents were allegedly lured to invest in cryptocurrency, police said on Sunday. Earlier on Thursday, another co-accused was taken into custody for allegedly using a fake app and messaging platform groups to defraud victims.
A senior official at the Cyber police station (south) said five suspects, including two bank employees, were arrested for creating bank accounts using forged documents in exchange for money. “Based on a complaint received on January 15 this year, an investigation was launched,” the official said, adding that Pintu Kumar, 30; Rohit (single name), 30; and Umang Gupta, 26, all from Hathras, were arrested. Gupta, a sales executive for three years, and Rohit, a sales manager for six years, allegedly helped open the account used in the fraud, which Pintu bought from Dinesh for ₹30,000.
The money was transferred to an account of “Dinesh Enterprises”, the victim told police. Pintu and Ankul (single name) allegedly sold the account for ₹8 lakh, said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson, Gurugram police. “Gupta and Rohit allegedly took kickbacks ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh,” he added. An FIR under Section 318 (cheating) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act provisions was registered. More arrests are expected, police said.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.