Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gururgam: MCG fines 274 violators 14.1 lakh in a week

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 04:10 am IST

According to MCG officials, directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) amid poor air quality are being strictly implemented across the region.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed total fines of 14.10 lakh on 274 violators over the past week, said officials on Tuesday, adding that the action was taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to curb air pollution.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said controlling air pollution is among the civic body’s top priorities. “All Grap directions are being implemented strictly.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said controlling air pollution is among the civic body’s top priorities. “All Grap directions are being implemented strictly.

According to data released by the civic body on Tuesday, penalties were imposed across a range of pollution-causing activities. At least 75,000 was imposed on 170 individuals and contractors for not using dustbins, while 28 incidents of garbage burning from different areas led to penalties amounting to 1.40 lakh. The MCG also penalised 10 contractors linked to construction and demolition (C&D) activities, levying 2.60 lakh, and 75,000 was imposed on individuals in three cases of dust-emitting activities.

Further, nine cases of open littering resulted in fines of 45,000, while 51 cases of construction work continuing despite restrictions drew the highest penalty of 7.90 lakh. Three instances of uncovered construction material were also fined amounting to 15,000, officials said.

According to MCG officials, directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) amid poor air quality are being strictly implemented across the region.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said controlling air pollution is among the civic body’s top priorities. “All Grap directions are being implemented strictly. Enforcement against violators will continue with the same intensity,” he said, adding that residents and establishments should avoid garbage burning and comply with pollution-control norms.

Officials said, mechanised road sweeping is being carried out on major arterial roads of the city using 18 machines, primarily during night hours to avoid traffic disruption and to minimise dust emission during the day. Officials said this has helped reduce particulate matter generated by vehicular movement.

The corporation has deployed 10 truck-mounted sprinklers equipped with anti-smog guns, which are spraying treated water across different parts of the city daily.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gururgam: MCG fines 274 violators 14.1 lakh in a week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has fined ₹14.10 lakh to 274 violators in a week under the Graded Response Action Plan to combat air pollution, with significant penalties for improper waste management and ongoing construction activities. The MCG emphasizes strict enforcement of pollution controls and is actively implementing measures to reduce dust emissions in the city.