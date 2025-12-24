Gururgam: MCG fines 274 violators 14.1 lakh in a week

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed total fines of ₹14.10 lakh on 274 violators over the past week, said officials on Tuesday, adding that the action was taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to curb air pollution. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said controlling air pollution is among the civic body’s top priorities. “All Grap directions are being implemented strictly.

According to data released by the civic body on Tuesday, penalties were imposed across a range of pollution-causing activities. At least ₹75,000 was imposed on 170 individuals and contractors for not using dustbins, while 28 incidents of garbage burning from different areas led to penalties amounting to ₹1.40 lakh. The MCG also penalised 10 contractors linked to construction and demolition (C&D) activities, levying ₹2.60 lakh, and ₹75,000 was imposed on individuals in three cases of dust-emitting activities.

Further, nine cases of open littering resulted in fines of ₹45,000, while 51 cases of construction work continuing despite restrictions drew the highest penalty of ₹7.90 lakh. Three instances of uncovered construction material were also fined amounting to ₹15,000, officials said.

According to MCG officials, directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) amid poor air quality are being strictly implemented across the region.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said controlling air pollution is among the civic body’s top priorities. “All Grap directions are being implemented strictly. Enforcement against violators will continue with the same intensity,” he said, adding that residents and establishments should avoid garbage burning and comply with pollution-control norms.

Officials said, mechanised road sweeping is being carried out on major arterial roads of the city using 18 machines, primarily during night hours to avoid traffic disruption and to minimise dust emission during the day. Officials said this has helped reduce particulate matter generated by vehicular movement.

The corporation has deployed 10 truck-mounted sprinklers equipped with anti-smog guns, which are spraying treated water across different parts of the city daily.