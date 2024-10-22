Gururgam’s Civil Hospital extends free dialysis service to all

The Civil Hospital in Gurugram Sector 10 has begun offering free dialysis services for patients of all categories, officials said on Monday, adding that the initiative was taken following directives of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to provide financial relief to those kidney disease patients. The dialysis facility at Civil Hospital, Sector 10 (HT Photo)

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said that hundreds of kidney patients across the district would now have access to essential dialysis care at no cost. This also includes the 57 patients already registered for dialysis at the hospital. “Earlier, free dialysis services were limited to certain categories such as those under Ayushman Bharat, Scheduled Castes (SC), Below Poverty Line (BPL) individuals, and government employees or retirees. Other patients had to pay subsidised rates for treatment. Now, with the new directive, all patients, irrespective of their category, can avail themselves of free dialysis services,” Yadav added.

Yadav further said that kidney disease patients will no longer need to submit BPL ration cards, financial hardship certificates, or letters from public representatives to avail of these services. This change will streamline access to life-saving treatment, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder necessary care.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said that the hospital is well-equipped to manage the expected increase in demand for dialysis. The facility boasts 10 state-of-the-art dialysis machines, which are currently operating in three shifts daily, from 7am to 8pm, ensuring that the maximum number of patients can be treated. Each dialysis session lasts approximately four hours, and the hospital provides care to patients round-the-clock through a well-coordinated schedule. “To streamline the process, we have introduced a phone-based scheduling system. This allows us to efficiently manage patient appointments and inform them about their dialysis slots, reducing waiting times and enhancing the overall patient experience,” added the CMO.

The free dialysis initiative at Civil Hospital, Sector 10, is part of a broader push by the Haryana government to improve healthcare access across the state. Officials said that they are optimistic that the model of providing free essential medical services will set a precedent for other hospitals and regions to follow. “By making dialysis completely free, we are ensuring that no patient in Gurugram is deprived of life-saving treatment due to financial difficulties. This is a major step towards equitable healthcare, where every individual has access to necessary medical services regardless of their economic status,” DC Yadav added.