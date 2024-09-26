Gururgam’s Ward 25 faces connectivity, infra woes

From severe waterlogging to traffic congestion, inadequate public transport, and rising pollution, the residents of Ward 25 — which includes residential societies such as Tulip Purple and Astaire Gardens—are intensifying their calls for government intervention as local elections approach. The dilapidated condition of a main road connecting to sectors 67, 68, 69, 70, 75, and Badshahpur. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite repeated appeals to authorities, they claim that little progress has been made in addressing these problems in Ward 25, which encompasses sectors 68, 69, 70, 70A, 76, Nurpur Jharsa, Badshahpur, and Darbaripur, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing monsoon.

Acknowledging the residents’ grievances, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that improving drainage and transport systems in Ward 25 was a priority. “We have identified the areas most affected by waterlogging and are working on linking the drainage systems to the Badshahpur Canal to prevent flooding during the monsoon season. Additionally, plans are being developed to improve road conditions and introduce better parking facilities to manage traffic congestion in the sector,” Bangar added.

Lack of public transport options, roads and parking woes

Ward 25 faces significant challenges in public transport and last-mile connectivity. With no reliable public transport services, residents are forced to rely on costly private vehicles or ride-hailing services. The lack of sustainable and affordable transport options makes commuting difficult, particularly for those travelling daily to Gurgaon or other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Neehar Ranjan, president of the Astaire Gardens Owners Association, highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue: “Our sector desperately needs efficient last-mile connectivity. The absence of public transport is forcing people to depend on expensive alternatives like private cabs or autos. We have been advocating for the introduction of sustainable transport options like BioCBG and electric buses that could cater to our area, but we haven’t seen any concrete action so far.”

Srikant Srivastava, resident of Sector 75 said, “The public transportation system here is quite inadequate. Buses come infrequently, often leaving us waiting for long periods. There are only a couple of routes that operate in our area, and even then, the timing is unpredictable. It’s frustrating when you have to rely on such a limited service just to get to work or run errands.”

Meanwhile, Shveta Sharma, resident of Badshahpur village said that she finds it challenging to use public transportation over their infrequent timing. “The buses are hardly ever on time, and their schedules seem to change without notice. With only a few routes available, many of us have to plan our trips around the sparse bus timings,” she added.

Traffic congestion is another major issue for residents, particularly near affordable housing complexes where the number of vehicles far exceeds available parking spaces. The absence of multilevel parking solutions has led to chaotic parking along narrow streets, exacerbating congestion and creating safety hazards.

“We need multi-level parking facilities to manage the growing number of cars in the area. The roads near Tulip Chowk and Astaire Garden are constantly blocked due to improper parking, which not only inconveniences residents but also creates serious safety hazards in case of emergencies,” said Ranjan.

Meanwhile, the condition of roads in Ward 25 is another significant problem, residents claim. Key areas like Tulip Chowk and the roads towards Astaire Garden are riddled with potholes and suffer from neglect, locals allege. The damaged roads slow down traffic and pose serious risks to commuters, especially during the monsoon when potholes are concealed by standing water, say residents.

According to Ajay Sharma, a member of Tulip Ivory RWA in Sector 70, the condition of the roads has deteriorated significantly over the years. “Driving here is like navigating an obstacle course. The authorities need to prioritise repairing these roads and ensure regular monitoring to maintain their condition,” he added.

Waterlogging and poor drainage system

One of the most pressing concerns in Ward 25 is the severe waterlogging that occurs even after brief rain spells, locals claim. Areas like B block and C2 block of Astaire Gardens and the Tulip societies in sectors 69,70 are particularly affected due to the lack of a proper stormwater drainage system, residents allege. Locals are often forced to navigate knee-deep water, they say.

Durgesh Mishra, a resident of Tulip Purple RWA, Sector 69, shared his frustration. “The waterlogging situation here is unbearable. During the rains, roads turn into small rivers, and accessing even basic amenities becomes a challenge. The 60-metre road in front of Tulip Purple is constantly flooded, making it impossible for residents to move freely. We have been requesting the authorities to link the drainage system to the Badshahpur Canal, which could help solve this issue, but there has been no progress so far.”

Adding to the problem, piles of construction and demolition (C&D) waste are frequently dumped around the sector. “Every day, we see 10 to 15 tractor loads of debris being dumped near our society. This not only adds to the flooding issue but also creates large waste ponds, which are now contaminating the groundwater,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile, Parth Bose, resident of Sector 69 said that the potholes in their streets become more dangerous during waterlogging. “It’s hard to navigate the roads, especially when they’re filled with water. The lack of proper drainage exacerbates the situation, and it’s a nightmare for vehicles trying to pass through,” he added.

Environmental concerns

Meanwhile, residents claim that air quality in the area has worsened due to construction activities. “We are concerned about the health implications of living here,” said Sharma. “The authorities must focus on implementing stricter pollution control measures for construction projects and increasing green cover to combat this issue,” he added.

The lack of adequate green spaces in Ward 25 is another issue that has been raised by the residents. While some societies have small parks, the overall green cover in the area is insufficient to combat the rising pollution levels, some locals say. Residents therefore urge the authorities to create a Miyawaki forest along the 60-metre road to enhance the environment. “We need more green spaces,” said Pooja Singh a resident of Sector 68. “Parks and green belts are essential not only for reducing pollution but also for providing residents with areas where they can relax and exercise. The authorities must expedite the development of parks in Sector 70A and take steps to protect the environment,” she added.

In response to these pressing concerns, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav acknowledged the issues facing Ward 25 and assured residents that steps would be taken to resolve them. “We understand the difficulties that residents of Sector 69, 70, and 70A are facing, particularly in terms of waterlogging and public transport. We are working closely with the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) to implement long-term solutions, including the construction of proper drainage systems and improving road infrastructure. We are also exploring options to introduce sustainable public transport solutions for the area,” Yadav said.

As local elections approach, residents of Ward 25 hope that their concerns will be addressed by new representatives, residents claim. Many locals are calling for leaders who will prioritise sustainable, long-term solutions to improve infrastructure, public transport, and environmental protection. “We are looking for representatives who can think outside the box and come up with solutions that are sustainable and long-lasting,” said Ajay Sharma of Sector 69.