Minister urges MCG to resolve residents’ grievances in 15 days
Haryana agriculture minister Jai Parkash Dalal has called for the creation of a committee to hear grievances related to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and resolve them within 15 days. An open grievance session will also be held next month. The minister heard 24 complaints during a special grievance committee meeting and directed the district administration to prepare an outline of an open session where issues and grievances of city residents will be heard in detail and resolved on the spot. The joint committee will resolve issues within 15 days, with action taken against officials if necessary.
Gurugram: Haryana agriculture minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Saturday said that a committee comprising grievance committee officials along with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) should be constituted to hear grievances related to the civic body and resolve them within 15 days.
The minister also said that an open grievance session will be held next month in which issues raised by residents will be heard.
Dalal gave these directions while hearing a special grievance committee meeting related to issues and concerns pertaining to the MCG.
As per the statement issued by the district administration, Dalal heard 24 complaints during the meeting and out of these 12 were resolved and the remaining would be heard again in the next meeting after getting feedback from the civic body.
The minister also directed the district administration to prepare an outline of an open session where issues and grievances of city residents will be heard in detail and resolved on the spot.
The minister said the joint committee will resolve issues within 15 days, and if some issues are not resolved due to official apathy, then action will be taken against the officials concerned.
The minister took cognisance of the issue of stray cattle which roam on city roads and cause accidents and directed that the district administration should conduct a comprehensive campaign to catch stray cattle. He said that action must be taken against cattle owners for neglecting the animals and letting them out on the roads. Dalal said, “Goshalas (cow shelters) who accommodate stray cattle will get financial help from the Haryana government.”
While hearing a matter related to deficient works and beautification of Sector 4, the minister directed that a committee should be formed to prepare a plan and also assess what work has already been carried out in the past. He said that the committee members will visit Sector 4 to see what rules have been ignored in the development works there and what necessary improvements can be made.
In a matter pertaining to sewage overflowing in Sector 17C, the minister directed officials to resolve the matter before the next meeting, failing which strict action will be taken against the officials concerned. He also directed the municipal commissioner to conduct a probe to find out the reasons for the delay in the construction of a community centre in Sector 14.