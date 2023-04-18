Minister holds district grievance committee meeting

Gurugram: Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal on Monday directed officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan development Authority (GMDA) to start maintenance work of Leisure Valley Park in Sector 19. The minister said that he will personally visit the park in a fortnight’s time to check whether the directions related to its beautification have been implemented. Gurugram, India-April 17, 2023: Jai Parkash Dalal, Agriculture minister, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner and Kala Ramchandran, Commissioner of Police hearing a complaint during the grievance committee meeting in John Hall at Civil line, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 17 April 2023. (Photo/HT)

The minister issued these directions while addressing a monthly meeting of the district grievances redressal committee at the Civil Lines.

A district administration spokesperson said that 11 out of the 15 grievances submitted by petitioners were resolved and four will be heard in the next meeting again.

The minister also said that since several complaints related to the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) have been raised by residents, it has been decided to hold another meeting on April 29 in which issues pertaining to the civic body will be heard.

Hearing a complaint regarding the maintenance of the Leisure Valley Park, Dalal directed GMDA officials to finish the work within 15 days. He said that parks have great importance in developing a city.

Taking cognisance of complaints submitted by farmers of Harsaru village against the installation of high-tension electricity poles in their fields, the minister directed the officers of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) to look into the matter on an urgent basis.

While addressing the issue of government land being allegedly encroached upon in sectors 17 and 18 by influential persons, the minister directed the Gurugram deputy commissioner to ensure that the area within 900 metres of the Air Force Station is surveyed and all encroachments removed at the earliest.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the agriculture minister said that most of the complaints in the district grievance redressal committee meeting were related to the MCG. “The members of the committee have now decided to hold a separate meeting for the redressal of complaints related to the civic body, keeping in mind the sentiments of the city residents”, he said.