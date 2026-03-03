Haryana Budget: State to set up green hydrogen plant in Panipat

The Haryana government will set up a hydrogen manufacturing plant in Panipat with a target to produce 250 kilotonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced during his 2026-2027 budget speech in the assembly on Monday. Budget outlines biomass projects in 13 districts, smart meters for 6.8 million users and waste to energy plants across urban clusters. (Bloomberg)

Saini said it would be the first hydrogen plant in the state. The government will develop a two-gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing capacity and produce related components by implementing the Haryana State Green Hydrogen Policy. “It will be the first ever hydrogen plant in the state that will get established in Panipat,” he said.

To boost research in the power sector, Saini said the state will collaborate with the Central Power Research Institute to establish a regional research and testing centre. He expressed gratitude to Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar for supporting the project. “To promote research activities in the state power sector, the Haryana government will collaborate with the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) to establish a regional research and testing centre in the state,” he said.

Announcing relief for industrial consumers, Saini said they will not be charged fixed charges for extended disruption periods beyond the prescribed time limit under the Right to Service Act. “Industries often face disruption in the electricity supply and breakdowns that can’t be resolved within the prescribed time limit under the Act, forcing them to rely on diesel generator sets,” he said, adding that fixed charges will not be levied for the extended period if discoms fail to restore supply within the time limit.

In 2026-2027, biomass power projects ranging from 9.9 megawatts to 25 megawatts, totalling 200 megawatts, will be set up in 13 districts, including Ambala, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar, officials said.

The government aims to increase rooftop solar installations fourfold to about 220,000 households from the current 54,674, according to officials under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna. It will also install smart meters for 6.8 million non-agricultural consumers, against about 873,000 installed so far.

Farmers will be allowed to install solar panels on agricultural fields linked to existing tubewell connections, with discoms purchasing surplus power.

Additionally, five 25-megawatt waste-to-energy plants will be set up under the Department of Urban Local Bodies in the Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar clusters.