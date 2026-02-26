Haryana clears 64 km Namo Bharat RRTS linking NCR cities

The Haryana government on Wednesday cleared the final alignment of the 64-kilometre Namo Bharat RRTS corridor linking Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida, paving the way for seamless regional connectivity and an eventual rapid transit link between IGI Airport in Delhi and the upcoming Jewar Airport. Addressing the state assembly, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the corridor, under Haryana government, will originate at Iffco Chowk in Gurugram, run along the Faridabad–Gurugram road and enter Faridabad at Badkhal Chowk. Addressing the state assembly, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the corridor, under Haryana government, will originate at Iffco Chowk in Gurugram, run along the Faridabad–Gurugram road and enter Faridabad at Badkhal Chowk. (@cmohry X/ANI)

A meeting to discuss the proposed alignment and detailed project report (DPR) was held in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening in which three different alignments were discussed, and the Iffco Chowk alignment was approved, said senior government officials aware of the matter.Of this 64-kilometer corridor, 52 kilometers are in Haryana, Saini added.

“This RRTS corridor will connect the Delhi Metro, Rapid Metro, and Gurugram Metro corridors. The DPR will be prepared soon, and this corridor will prove to be a significant step towards investment and employment in the state,” said Saini on the floor of the state assembly, adding that directions have also been given to NCRTC to get the DPR finalised and approved.

The alignment approved by the state government will kick off from the proposed IFFCO Chowk RRTS station of the Delhi–Bawal corridor and traverse southwards, passing through the Sector-29 sector road and then along the median of Dr BR Ambedkar Marg. It will then turn eastward towards Ghata Chowk from the intersection of Dr BR Ambedkar Marg with Rajesh Pilot Marg (also known as Southern Peripheral Road) near Sector-61 (near Golf Course Extension). After crossing Ghata Chowk, the alignment will run along the Gurugram–Faridabad Road (MDR-137, also known as Gwal Pahari Road).

According to details shared by Gurugram MP and Union minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, the RRTS alignment in Gurugram will be integrated with the metro line proposed between Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 5. “This RRTS corridor will reduce traffic congestion in the NCR and also connect Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida. It will also connect IGI Airport in Delhi and Jewar Airport coming up in Greater Noida,” said Singh, adding that multiple expressway and RRTS corridors will transform the economy of Gurugram and South Haryana.

As per the proposed plan, the Haryana government will also extend the Gurugram Rapid Rail for one kilometre to integrate it with the RRTS corridor at Sector 61. “The proposed alignment will also have integrated RRTS-cum-metro operation in the Gurugram area, for which two integrated RRTS-cum-metro stations and six only metro stations have been proposed,” the proposal said.

A senior Haryana government official said the Iffco Chowk route has been recommended as it provides a cost-effective solution and good connectivity to existing and upcoming development along the Golf Course Extension area and sectors 57, 52, 44 and 29. The alignment will also avoid impact on the Tau Devi Lal biodiversity park, the official said.

When asked about the proposed Namo Bharat corridor from Gurugram to Faridabad and Greater Noida, an NCRTC spokesperson said that different options for alignment and DPR were discussed in detail on Tuesday during a meeting chaired by Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. “This RRTS corridor is in the state of finalising the DPR. A detailed discussion was held on finalising the alignment, and the Haryana government will convey the same to NCRTC, after which the project will be taken forward,” the spokesperson said.

In Faridabad, the elevated alignment proposed in the DPR via Bata Chowk has been retained with the additional provision of metro stations. The proposed alignment in the Faridabad area enters from the western end of the city near Sainik Colony and Badhkal Enclave, from where it runs along Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg along the circular road around NIT. The alignment further crosses Bata Chowk at NH-44 and the Violet Line of Delhi Metro and then runs eastwards along the sector road between Sectors 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Further, the alignment crosses the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and the Agra Canal and then, after running a small distance eastwards, turns northwards along Accord Hospital Road and then eastwards along Mata Anandmayee Marg before finally crossing the Yamuna towards Noida in Uttar Pradesh. An RRTS station at Bata Chowk is proposed to be integrated with the Bata Chowk Metro station of the Violet Line. In Faridabad, two integrated RRTS-cum-metro stations and eight only-metro stations are proposed as part of integrated metro and RRTS operations, the proposal said.

The RRTS alignment will run from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport via Char Murti Chowk, Knowledge Park 5, Surajpur, Alpha-1 and Yamuna City sectors 18 and 21. It will integrate with the Delhi–Meerut RRTS and Red Line in Ghaziabad, the Aqua Line at Char Murti Chowk and Alpha-1, and the proposed Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida RRTS at Surajpur, while directly linking to airport terminals and a planned high-speed rail. The earlier DPR for this specific stretch estimates travel time between IGI Terminal 3 and Jewar Airport could drop to 60–70 minutes.