Haryana CM announces free yearly medical check-ups for workers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for workers and their families. These include free medical checkups and diagnostic tests, the opening of 200 Shram Yogi clinics for cashless healthcare, and the provision of 100 ambulances with advanced life support systems. The CM made these announcements at the Rajkiya Shramik Divas (state labour day) program organized on the occasion of Shri Vishwakarma Jayanti at Leisure Valley ground in Sector 29.

Congratulating the workers present at the function, Khattar said, “You have made significant contributions to the progress of the state. The Haryana government is responsible for your family’s education, health and employment. We are working to benefit you by implementing various schemes through the department of labour.”

The CM also lauded the contribution of the workers during the pandemic, which posed a major challenge to the economy and the people of the country. Khattar informed that workers and their families will get free medical checkups and diagnostic testing once a year. He also announced that 44 mobile vans with X-ray facilities will be introduced to provide general health checkups. “The ambulances will be deployed across the state and workers will be able to call them for help in case of emergency,” he said.

He also announced that the Building and Other Construction and Workers Welfare Board will now act as guarantor to provide loans to workers for self-employment under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. He also announced the financial assistance given to a worker’s family in case of death at the workplace will be increased from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh. Financial assistance which is given to workers in case of disability caused by an accident at the workplace will also be doubled.

Khattar further informed that 100 canteens will be opened for labourers where they will get meals for ₹10 under the Antodaya Aahar Yojana. Talking about health services, the CM said that free health services will now be provided to workers at the ESI Hospital, and state government health centres, in coordination with the central government.

Rao Inderjit Singh, union minister of state for corporate affairs, Anoop Dhanak, minister of labour and employment, and Dr Rajashekhar Vundru, additional chief secretary, labour department also addressed the gathering on the occasion. Singh announced that an office of the registrar of companies (ROC) will soon be opened by the ministry of corporate affairs in Manesar. This will promote industries and businesses in Gurugram, making it easier for them to operate.

According to Singh, a large number of industries and corporate firms based in the city complain of having to go to the ROC office in Chandigarh for small tasks related to companies and corporate affairs. “The ministry of corporate affairs will soon open an office in Manesar which will help these businesses get their work done locally,” he said.

The Gururgam MP also said that south Haryana has emerged as a major industrial hub and there is an emergent need to open an office of the labour commissioner as both trade unions and industries need to travel to Chandigarh for approvals. “There is a need to open an office of the labour commissioner in Gurugram so that industrial areas of Manesar, Bawal, Gurugram can get their work done quickie and with ease,” he said.

