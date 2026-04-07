Haryana CM orders drive to clear pending land demarcation cases promptly

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed officials to launch a special statewide campaign for the speedy disposal of pending tatima (land demarcation) cases, saying delays are inconveniencing citizens and affecting administrative efficiency. CM Saini addressing locals’ grievances during the redressal meeting at John Hall, in Gurugram on Monday. (HT Photo)

Chairing the district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting in Gurugram, Saini instructed officials of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and Haryana Urban Development Authority to prioritise such cases. “Delays in tatima-related matters compel citizens to make repeated visits to government offices, lead to unnecessary disputes and litigation, and adversely affect administrative functioning. A planned special campaign must be undertaken to resolve these cases on priority,” he said.

A total of 15 complaints were taken up during the meeting, of which 11 were resolved on the spot. The remaining four were kept pending, with directions to submit detailed status reports in the next meeting.

“Wherever any issue comes to our notice or a citizen approaches directly with a complaint, it should be addressed on priority and resolved effectively at the earliest. “The objective of the administration should not merely be to take action but to provide relief to people and ensure timely resolution of their issues,” Saini told officials.

The chief minister also reviewed civic infrastructure and sanitation concerns in the city, directing officials to undertake planned beautification and cleanliness drives at Rezang La Chowk and Shaheed Lieutenant Atul Kataria Chowk. He further ordered redesign and upgradation of the Rezang La Memorial. “These important public spaces should be clean, well-maintained and aesthetically developed. Proper planning, greenery and regular sanitation systems must be ensured to create a pleasant environment for citizens,” he said.

Taking up a complaint from Daulatabad village regarding encroachment on an agricultural pathway, Saini directed immediate removal of the obstruction allegedly caused by private builders and restoration of access. He also ordered additional space on both sides to be cleared. “Encroachment on public pathways cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Immediate and strict action must be taken to restore such access,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised by the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 10 over frequent sewer overflow, he directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for a modern sewerage system and ensure interim measures such as regular cleaning, pumping and improved drainage management. “Residents should not suffer due to basic infrastructure issues. Immediate relief and long-term solutions must go hand in hand,” he said.

Senior officials present included Gurugram mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, principal advisor (urban development) DS Dhesi, GMDA CEO PC Meena, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, and MLAs Bimla Chaudhary, Tejpal Tanwar and Mukesh Sharma.