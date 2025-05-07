Haryana CM reviews progress on three RRTS corridors

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday evening reviewed the progress of three ongoing Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR)—Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (82 km), Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) (105 km), and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal (136 km), officials said. In a meeting on Monday, the CM reviewed the proposed Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida corridor’s alignment, though no specific timeline was provided, officials said. (HT Archive)

Chairing the review meeting in Chandigarh, which was also attended by Haryana environment and forest minister Rao Narbir Singh, the CM directed officials to expedite departmental clearances and extend full support to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for early commencement of work.

“The Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridors will ease traffic congestion, boost regional connectivity, and enhance economic development across urban and semi-urban areas of Haryana. Officials must expedite approvals for the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Karnal projects to ensure their timely completion,” said CM Saini.

During a detailed presentation, NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goel highlighted the alignment, station plans, and land requirements of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridors. NCRTC officials informed that the RRTS network will significantly reduce travel time—bringing the Ghaziabad to Gurugram commute down from 100 minutes to just 37 minutes.

Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS:

According to the new detailed project report (DPR), construction for the 102-km corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to SNB via Gurugram is expected to begin in August 2026, with completion targeted for November 2031. The project cost is pegged at ₹35,000 crore, to be jointly borne by the Government of India and the state governments of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Delhi-Panipat-Karnal RRTS:

This 136-km corridor will originate from Sarai Kale Khan, move north along the Ring Road to Mukarba Chowk, and then follow NH-44 through Panipat up to Madhuban and New Karnal. The project is estimated to cost ₹34,000 crore, officials said. The NCRTC will start the work on the project from January 2026 and plans to complete it by December 20230, according to the detailed project report, they added.