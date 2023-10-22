Haryana falls in line among ‘poor’ air quality states after AQI declines

The overall air quality in Haryana has declined to the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 196 on Sunday evening, as per AQI.IN. The worst air quality index in Haryana was 198 at 12:50 PM during the last 24 hours(HT)

The current PM2.5 concentration in Haryana is 5.9 times above the recommended limit given by the World Health Organization's 24-hour air quality guidelines value.

As per AQI.IN (AQI Air Quality Index: Real-time Air Pollution Level), "Generally, the air quality at Haryana starts deteriorating in late October. The winters are the worst-hit season in terms of air pollution."

The worst air quality index in Haryana was 198 at 12:50 PM during the last 24 hours, as per the AQI.IN.

As per the site, the air pollution level was recorded in the poor category zone in several districts of Haryana. It was recorded at 152 in Ambala, 131 in Bhiwani, 175 in Faridabad, 160 in Karnal and 129 in Panipat.

Earlier in the day, the overall air quality in the National Capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index at 302, as per data from SAFAR-India.

In the morning, the overall air quality was recorded in the 'poor category' with an AQI of 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

According to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 330 (very poor) at noon, while IGI Terminal T3 in New Delhi was at 313 against 276 in the morning hours.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.

Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!