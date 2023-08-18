Gurugram: The Haryana government on Thursday regularised 450 colonies across the state, including three falling under Manesar Municipal Corporation. Haryana govt regularises 450 colonies, including 3 in Gurugram

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was addressing a press conference in the state capital Chandigarh on Thursday, said the government was considering 1,856 more such colonies for regularisation, and these will be considered once the regularisation conditions are met.

According to officials, 239 colonies that were regularised fall under the jurisdiction of the department of town and country planning (DTCP), while the remaining 211 colonies are in the jurisdiction of urban local bodies department.

The three colonies that have been regularised in Gurugram are part of the 30 colonies whose names were recommended for regularisation, officials added.

Khattar, while addressing the media, said that residents living in the unauthorised colonies beyond the municipal limits have long been devoid of essential amenities.

“We have decided to regularise isolated colonies having a minimum area of two acres. This move is anticipated to bring about a transformative change in the lives of people living in these areas” Khattar said.

As per the details shared by the state government, Yamunanagar has the highest number of regularised colonies at 92, followed by Faridabad where 59 colonies have been regularised. Similarly, 16 colonies have been regularised in Fatehabad, three in Gurugram, 20 in Hisar, 25 in Jhajjar, 30 in Kaithal, two in Karnal, 25 in Kurukshetra, 35 in Nuh, 31 in Palwal, 22 in Panipat, 14 in Rewari, 32 in Rohtak, nine in Sirsa, and 35 in Sonipat.

The three colonies that were regularised in Gurugram include Wazirpur enclave located in village Wazirpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony located in Hayatpur village and another colony located in village Bhangrola. All these three colonies fall under the jurisdiction of the Manesar Municipal Corporation.

Dr Vijay Chauhan, a resident of Wazirpur and a social activist, who played a key role in getting the Wazirpur enclave regularised, said that the decision of the government will pave the way for development of the colony.

“The Wazirpur enclave is spread in around 7.5 acres and presently it has 30 houses, but it is a growing colony and several people have bought plots there. It is a very fortunate development that the colony has now got regularised and property owners will not have to face demolition drives and other penalties,” Chauhan said, adding that roads, sewage lines and water pipelines will now be laid in the colony.

Manesar municipal commissioner Sahil Gupta said after Thursday’s notification by the government, development works will be started in these colonies by the civic body.

The basic conditions fixed for the regularisation of colonies are that the area of the colony should not be less than two acres, commercial components should not be more than 4%, there must be three-metre wide internal roads and an approach road measuring at least six metres in width.

The development charges fixed to regularise the residential colonies falling outside the municipal areas will be 8% of the collector rate for undeveloped land and 5% for developed land.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, Gurugram, said a survey was conducted in 2021 in which around 100 colonies were identified for regularisation after which a detailed process of scrutiny was initiated. “The district administration has recommended regularisation of around 30 colonies, and these are under the consideration of the state government,” he said, adding that around 30 more colonies are also under scrutiny for regularisation in Gurugram.

For a colony to get regularised, it has to submit an application to either theDTCP or municipal body, which then sends it for scrutiny to be carried out by district-level scrutiny committee, which recommends the regularisation or rejects it, officials added.

