Haryana govt launches financial aid scheme for women

The Haryana government has launched a ‘Deen Dayal Lado Laxmi Yojana’ mobile app, an initiative to empower women via monthly financial assistance of ₹2,100, officials said on Thursday. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the scheme from Panchkula. (HT Archive)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the scheme from Panchkula, while a district-level event was convened at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Gurugram, with the state’s industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh as the chief guest.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar said simultaneous programmes were organised across the district to mark the launch.

In Pataudi, MLA Bimla Chaudhary presided over the event in Sohna; MLA Tejpal Tanwar in Sector 31 Polyclinic; MLA Mukesh Sharma and former MLA Tek Chand Sharma attended as special guests in Manesar.

“The scheme will provide social security and dignity to women by offering financial support of ₹2,100 per month to eligible beneficiaries,” the DC said, adding that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthen women’s financial independence.

To avail the scheme, the women must be at least 23 years old, residents of Haryana for at least 15 years, and from families with an annual income not exceeding ₹1 lakh. Women with serious health conditions, already availing other social security pensions, are also eligible.

District social welfare officer Sarfaraz Khan said registrations under the scheme have commenced. Applicants must submit a domicile certificate, Aadhaar card, bank account details, and Aadhaar cards of family and in-laws. “There registration is free,” he said.

The health department, meanwhile, also organised health check-up camps for women during the day.

Urging all eligible women to register for the scheme and participate in the health camps, officials said the initiative is also designed to promote better health and social dignity for women in the state.