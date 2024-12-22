Menu Explore
Haryana minister addresses Manesar villages’ infra

ByLeena Dhankhar
Dec 22, 2024 06:06 AM IST

During the event, residents voiced their concerns about irregular power supply, sanitation issues, traffic congestion, and infrastructure gaps, officials said

Haryana’s industries and commerce minister, Rao Narbir Singh, conducted a grievance redressal camp on Saturday in the villages of Harsaru, Bamdoli, Hayatpur, and Wazirpur in the Manesar region, officials said. Addressing issues ranging from infrastructure to sanitation, Singh reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to resolving public grievances and achieving development goals, they added. 

Addressing broader safety and infrastructure concerns, the minister ordered a quality inspection of broken sewer covers and directed police officials to increase patrolling in Bamdoli to address safety concerns (HT Photo)

During the event, residents voiced their concerns about irregular power supply, sanitation issues, traffic congestion, and infrastructure gaps, officials said. Responding to complaints regarding power supply, Singh directed power corporation officials to resolve these within a month, they added. He ordered the immediate repair of dangling electric wires, relocation of obstructive electricity poles, and redistribution of overloaded transformers. “Any overloaded transformer must be addressed immediately as per regulations,” he added. 

According to officials, sanitation and traffic-related issues were also key topics during the discussions. Villagers cited garbage accumulation, blocked drains, and dirty streets, prompting Singh to instruct municipal officials and traffic police to prioritize sanitation improvements, respectively.  On traffic management, Singh assured residents that the traffic police would devise plans to ease congestion on main roads. 

Addressing broader safety and infrastructure concerns, the minister ordered a quality inspection of broken sewer covers and directed police officials to increase patrolling in Bamdoli to address safety concerns. Singh also encouraged villagers to compile a list of development priorities to ensure projects aligned with community needs. “We will set deadlines and ensure all issues are resolved promptly,” Singh added. 

Singh further announced several development initiatives, including the construction of a state-of-the-art community centre in Harsaru, to be built on two acres of land under the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). He confirmed the completion of an ongoing community centre in Hayatpur by March 31, after which it will be handed over to a village committee for management. 

Additionally, Singh approved the construction of a Harijan Chaupal in Hayatpur, urging expedited progress. “Efficient governance and comprehensive development are our top priorities to improve the quality of life for South Haryana residents. Our actions will reflect this dedication,” Singh added. 

