Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh visits Gurugram district rural areas

Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday addressed a public event in Dhanawas village, Badshahpur where he stressed the importance of fostering development in Gurugram's rural areas alongside its urban regions.

Singh, who is the minister for industries, commerce, environment, forests, and wildlife, assured villagers that their concerns regarding basic amenities would be addressed with urgency.

“When I return to these villages, I ensure that all feasible projects listed in your demands will be undertaken,” he said. Singh visited at least 10 villages on Thursday and Friday such as Saidpur, Mohammadpur, Judola, and villages in ectors 47, 49, and 51, among others.

Singh reflected on his tenure from 2014 to 2019 and vowed to replicate the same momentum in 2024-29 through new projects aimed at setting developmental benchmarks. He addressed complaints regarding electricity, water supply, and sewer blockages, instructing officials to resolve these within a month. “The trust you’ve placed in me will be met with dedication and efforts that exceed your expectations,” he said while praising chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s hands-on approach to governance.

Ban on polythene use in villages

He also urged gram panchayats to enforce a strict ban on polythene use, aligning with the government’s environmental protection policies. “No one in the village should use polythene. Violators should be fined by the gram panchayats,” he said, encouraging residents to participate in the “One Tree for Mother” campaign to foster a positive environmental impact within five years.

He also promised swift action to upgrade schools if government standards were met. He highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and modern facilities in government schools with support from CSR initiatives.

Community-based approach

Singh met local officials and community leaders, including Panchayati Raj executive engineer Ajay Sharma, BDO Naresh Kumar, and sarpanches from Dhanawas, Saidpur, Mohammadpur, and Judola. Singh concluded his visit with a call for collective effort to ensure sustainable development and environmental preservation in Gurugram’s villages.