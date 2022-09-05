Haryana minister to seek legal tag for mining in Nuh

Gurugram: Haryana’s mining minister on Sunday during inaugurating several projects at mini secretariat said that his government would appeal in courts for the resumption of legal mining in Haryana so that locals find “relief”.

Forest minster Moolchand Sharma said that an appeal would be made to the judiciary through Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to allow mining in the Aravalli region legally. “The government will try its best that the judiciary provides relief by allowing mining in Mewat district of Haryana on the lines of Rajasthan,” he said.

Sharma said that to prevent incidents like murder of Dy SP Surender Singh mining bas to be legalised. “We will take preautions that similar incidents are not repeated in the area and government will make all possible efforts stop it. People here do illegal mining to build houses and roads in the area as they don’t have more options of employment in the district. Mining is also being done legally in some parts of the Aravallis in the neighboring state of Rajasthan,” he said.

Sharma also said that police is actively taking stringent action against overload dump trucks, he said that ₹210 crore would be spent in one year in the district through revenue is collected through challans.

He said that the previous governments had collected revenue of ₹1266 crore in eight years. Whereas the BJP-JJP coalition government has collected a revenue of ₹4668 crore in eight years.

“If mining is allowed for the people of this area, the crisis of livelihood can be overcome to a great extent. Haryana government will soon make efforts to get the judiciary to allow mining in the hills of Nuh,” he said.

