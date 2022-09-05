Haryana minister to seek legal tag for mining in Nuh
Forest minster Moolchand Sharma said that an appeal would be made to the judiciary through Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to allow mining in the Aravalli region legally
Gurugram: Haryana’s mining minister on Sunday during inaugurating several projects at mini secretariat said that his government would appeal in courts for the resumption of legal mining in Haryana so that locals find “relief”.
Forest minster Moolchand Sharma said that an appeal would be made to the judiciary through Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to allow mining in the Aravalli region legally. “The government will try its best that the judiciary provides relief by allowing mining in Mewat district of Haryana on the lines of Rajasthan,” he said.
Sharma said that to prevent incidents like murder of Dy SP Surender Singh mining bas to be legalised. “We will take preautions that similar incidents are not repeated in the area and government will make all possible efforts stop it. People here do illegal mining to build houses and roads in the area as they don’t have more options of employment in the district. Mining is also being done legally in some parts of the Aravallis in the neighboring state of Rajasthan,” he said.
Sharma also said that police is actively taking stringent action against overload dump trucks, he said that ₹210 crore would be spent in one year in the district through revenue is collected through challans.
He said that the previous governments had collected revenue of ₹1266 crore in eight years. Whereas the BJP-JJP coalition government has collected a revenue of ₹4668 crore in eight years.
“If mining is allowed for the people of this area, the crisis of livelihood can be overcome to a great extent. Haryana government will soon make efforts to get the judiciary to allow mining in the hills of Nuh,” he said.
-
Goa Police search Sonali Phogat’s rented apartment
Gurugram: A team of the Goa Police investigating BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's alleged murder case visited hPhogat (42)'srented flat in Gurgaon Greens in Gurugram Sector 102 on Sunday, said officials, adding that her farmhouse in Dhandhoor, about 10km from Hisar, has also been searched. Police said that before moving to Goa, Phogat (42) stayed at the Gurugram flat with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan.
-
No loot in Rajasthan roadways bus: Police
No loot took place inside Rajasthan roadways bus near KMP over-bridge in Panchgaon on September 2 but a scuffle broke out between the staff of the government bus and private operator due to rivalry on ferrying passengers, police said on Sunday. The roadways bus was plying between Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar, Rajasthan.
-
It’s raining freebies in poll-bound Himachal
Shimla: Three months before Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls, it's raining guarantees and freebies for voters. Buoyed by its landslide victory in neighbouring Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, the new entrant in the hill state's bipolar politics, started the populist race way back in April when Delhi chief minister and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed his maiden rally on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's turf in Mandi.
-
Faridabad residents protest to save mini-forest
Gurugram: About 100 protesters from across Delhi-NCR gathered at Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk in Sector 15 of Faridabad to protest against the proposed construction of a cycle track that is likely to compromise a major portion of a mini-forest planted by local residents. Samarrth Khanna, (21) said that this wetland also helped in harvesting of rainwater during the monsoon and prevented waterlogging in Sector 15.
-
Sanitation workers-PMC truce talks fail as garbage continues to pile up in Patna
People in Patna are unlikely to get respite from the foul smell emanating from heaps of garbage that has accumulated in the city due to the ongoing stir between sanitation workers and Patna Municipal Corporation. The latest round of talks between the sanitation workers' representatives and officials of urban development and housing department (UDHD) remained inconclusive, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
