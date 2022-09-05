Haryana orders drone survey in illegal mining hot spots
The deputy commissioners have been asked to take stock of the situation during daily meetings with the members of a task force committee formed to prevent illegal mining in the state
Gurugram: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure that regular drone and videography surveys are conducted on areas suspected to be hot spots for illegal mining, said officials.
The deputy commissioners have been asked to take stock of the situation during daily meetings with the members of a task force committee formed to prevent illegal mining in the state. Senior police personnel, and officials from the regional transport office (RTO), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), mining department, and district forest officer who were present at the meeting shared suggestions on the same as well. Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the chairman of the task force committee, and district mining officer Anil Kumar also attended the Wednesday meeting.
The move came following the death of Nuh superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was allegedly run over and killed by a dumper truck while he was on duty on July 19. Amid this, police from three districts — Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad — also launched an operation to identify the mining hot spots across the region and prevent such activities at the earliest, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday, requesting anonymity.
“The chief secretary directed the officials concerned to hold regular meetings with the task force committee and ensure prevention of illegal mining in the region. We have been monitoring the situation in the district,” said Yadav.
Kaushal apprised the officers about their roles and responsibilities and the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that the state government was serious about stopping illegal mining in the state and the task forces needed to keep a strict watch on the activity.
Gurugram’s mining officer, Anil Kumar, said that mining is not permissible anywhere in the district even as there are two crusher zones in the district. “We have formed task force committees at the sub-division level also in Gurugram. This year, until August 30, we have seized 35 vehicles involved in illegal mining and fined them a total of R56.89 lakh. We have also filed 23 FIRs and complaints related to illegal mining,” said Kumar.
The district administration of Nuh on August 18 had formed a six-member team to carry out night patrolling in 15 villages of Tauru where illegal miners are allegedly still active. Officials said that miscreants found a way around the trenches dug in the mountains to keep them at bay.
Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Nuh, said the teams were directed to conduct night patrolling after various agencies met up to take stock of the situation during the task force meeting. “Our prime concern is prevention of illegal mining and we have planned several strategies to curb this menace. The locals mine stones for domestic use — for construction of their houses — and then they get involved in the illegal trade. We have formed teams to keep a check and strict action will be taken against those involved in mining, transporting or selling of illegally mined stones,” he said.
Kumar said they have stepped up security in mining sites and villages are under the police scanner.
Farmers seek permission for mass suicide against forcible acquisition
Around 500 farmers from 25 villages, on Wednesday, held a protest march at mini-secretariat in Manesar against the acquisition of 1,810 acres land in Kasan, Sehrawan and Kukdola by the state government and sought permission for mass suicide if they were not paid compensation at market rate. Satdeo Kaushik, sarpanch, Kasan said that forcible acquisition of land at Rs 91 lakh per acre by the government was akin to killing the farmers and landowners.
Structural audit of 17 condominiums to start Monday
The much delayed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city will commence next Monday, the district administration said after a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday evening, adding that the exercise will be carried out in a phased manner and 17 condominiums will be covered in the first phase.
Police constable strangles live-in partner in Palwal, held
Gurugram: Faridabad police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old police constable for allegedly murdering hKumar'slive-in partner in Palwal. The police said that after strangling his live-in partner, Sonam who only went by her first name to death on June 27, Kumar packed her body and dumped it in the Agra canal in the Palwal area. During the investigation, the police started suspecting Kumar's role in Sonam's disappearance and questioned him until he confessed, Faridabad police spokesperson, Sube Singh said. Kumar was taken on seven-days police remand.
Karnataka CM Bommai says will discuss loss of ₹225 crore to IT cos due to rain
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. Earlier today, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
Four arrested for robbery at gunpoint in Sec 37 factory
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested four suspects in an alleged dacoity case at an inverter battery-manufacturing factory unit in Sector 37, wherein the suspects took the night guard at gunpoint and stole over 60 batteries worth lakhs, said police. Police said that Mohammad Rehan was the mastermind behind the dacoity and has cases registered against him in Delhi too. Police said one more car and firearms used by the suspects are also to be recovered.
