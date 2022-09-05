Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana orders drone survey in illegal mining hot spots

Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:42 AM IST

The deputy commissioners have been asked to take stock of the situation during daily meetings with the members of a task force committee formed to prevent illegal mining in the state

A police team at the spot where a mining mafia truck driver allegedly mowed down DSP Surender Singh in Mewat. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure that regular drone and videography surveys are conducted on areas suspected to be hot spots for illegal mining, said officials.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to take stock of the situation during daily meetings with the members of a task force committee formed to prevent illegal mining in the state. Senior police personnel, and officials from the regional transport office (RTO), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), mining department, and district forest officer who were present at the meeting shared suggestions on the same as well. Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the chairman of the task force committee, and district mining officer Anil Kumar also attended the Wednesday meeting.

The move came following the death of Nuh superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was allegedly run over and killed by a dumper truck while he was on duty on July 19. Amid this, police from three districts — Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad — also launched an operation to identify the mining hot spots across the region and prevent such activities at the earliest, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday, requesting anonymity.

“The chief secretary directed the officials concerned to hold regular meetings with the task force committee and ensure prevention of illegal mining in the region. We have been monitoring the situation in the district,” said Yadav.

Kaushal apprised the officers about their roles and responsibilities and the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that the state government was serious about stopping illegal mining in the state and the task forces needed to keep a strict watch on the activity.

Gurugram’s mining officer, Anil Kumar, said that mining is not permissible anywhere in the district even as there are two crusher zones in the district. “We have formed task force committees at the sub-division level also in Gurugram. This year, until August 30, we have seized 35 vehicles involved in illegal mining and fined them a total of R56.89 lakh. We have also filed 23 FIRs and complaints related to illegal mining,” said Kumar.

The district administration of Nuh on August 18 had formed a six-member team to carry out night patrolling in 15 villages of Tauru where illegal miners are allegedly still active. Officials said that miscreants found a way around the trenches dug in the mountains to keep them at bay.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Nuh, said the teams were directed to conduct night patrolling after various agencies met up to take stock of the situation during the task force meeting. “Our prime concern is prevention of illegal mining and we have planned several strategies to curb this menace. The locals mine stones for domestic use — for construction of their houses — and then they get involved in the illegal trade. We have formed teams to keep a check and strict action will be taken against those involved in mining, transporting or selling of illegally mined stones,” he said.

Kumar said they have stepped up security in mining sites and villages are under the police scanner.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

